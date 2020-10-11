Left Menu
Soccer-Irish player to miss Wales clash after positive COVID-19 test, four more stood down

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 16:48 IST
An unnamed Irish player has been withdrawn from the squad for Sunday's Nations League game against Wales in Dublin following a positive COVID-19 test and four other players will also stand down, the Football Association of Ireland said in a statement. The squad had already lost forwards Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly after a member of the Irish backroom team tested positive last week ahead of their European Championship playoff against Slovakia, which they lost on penalties,

"A player – who cannot be named at this time - tested positive on Friday after a negative test on Monday but his case is not related in any way to that of the backroom team member who tested positive on Monday last," the FAI said. "Talks with the HSE (Irish Health Service Executive) late last night identified four other players as close contacts of this positive case and they have been stood down from the matchday squad for today’s game against Wales."

