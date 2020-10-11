Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 17:23 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1720 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai. *Report of IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-LD PREVIEW KKR fret over Narine's chucking complaint and Russell's fitness issues Sharjah, Oct 11 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders will have a lot on their plate when they take on a resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match here on Monday with their lethal weapon Sunil Narine blunted by a chucking complaint and fitness clouds hovering over enforcer Andre Russell. SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-TEAM Women's Challenge: Mandhana, Mithali, Harmanpreet to lead teams, Thai Chantham gets maiden call-up New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) India's white ball captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj along with their 'double deputy' Smriti Mandhana have been named captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity squads respectively for the upcoming women's T20 Challenge scheduled from November 4 to 9 in the UAE.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DHONI What ails CSK? Too many holes in the ship, batting main worry: Dhoni Dubai, Oct 11 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni says batting has become his team's major worry in an IPL campaign thrown haywire by "too many holes in the ship". SPO-CRI-IPL-FLEMING I'd like a little bit more intensity from batsmen: CSK coach Fleming Dubai, Oct 11 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming demanded more intensity from his "ageing" team's batsmen as he grappled for answers to explain what has so far been a disastrous IPL campaign this season.

SPO-CRI-IPL-NARINE Sunil Narine reported for suspect action at IPL Abu Dhabi, Oct 11 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders' West Indian spinner Sunil Narine has been reported for a suspect action during his team's IPL clash against Kings XI Punjab here and another such instance could lead him to being barred from bowling in the league. SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-LD COMMENTS I was putting too much pressure on myself, MI game opened my mindset: Kohli Dubai, Oct 11 (PTI) Back-in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said he was "putting too much pressure" on himself in the early IPL matches but the Super Over game against Mumbai Indians "opened his mindset" and helped him turn it around for the better.

SPO-JUDO-IND Five-member Indian judo team to participate in Budapest event from Oct 23 New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Five Indian judokas will participate in the Grand Slam 2020 competition – an International Judo Federation (IJF) event – scheduled to be held in Budapest, Hungary from October 23 to 26. SPO-ISL-CHENNAIYIN Chennnaiyin FC ropes in Portuguese attacker Isma Chennai, Oct 11 (PTI) Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC on Sunday announced the signing of Portuguese attacker Esmael Goncalves, who has the experience of playing in the UEFA Champions League, on a free transfer for the 2020-21 ISL season.

SPO-TT-SATHIYAN Sathiyan to return to action next week at Polish Superliga New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Star Indian paddler G Sathiyan on Sunday said he will return to action at the Polish Table Tennis league next week following a coronavirus-induced break of seven months. SPO-GOLF-SHARMA Sharma rides a roller-coaster in 3rd round, lies 44th Wentworth, Oct 11 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured a rollercoaster third round, carding an even par 72 to lie tied 44th at the BMW PGA Championship here.

SPO-CHESS-ASIAN Indian women win 2 matches, later go down to Iran in Asian Online Team C'ship Chennai, Oct 11 (PTI) The Indian women's chess team endured mixed fortunes, winning the first two matches before being upstaged by Iran which pushed them to eighth spot after three rounds of the Asian Online Nations (Regions) Cup Team Championship on Sunday. SPO-CRI-ZIM-LD SQUAD Chibhabha to lead 20-member Zimbabwe squad in Pakistan Karachi, Oct 11 (PTI) Allrounder Chamu Chibhabha will lead Zimbabwe in their upcoming limited over series against Pakistan starting with the first one-day international in Rawalpindi on October 30.

IPL 13: Manish Pandey hits half-century as SRH set target of 159 runs for RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH scored 158 runs from their allotted 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League IPL here on Sunday. Manish Pandey played a knock of 54 runs while David Warner scored 48 in the match as SRH managed ...

Udupi MLA tests positive for coronavirus

Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat hastested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to aprivate hospitalGiving the information in a tweet, Bhat said I havetested positive for Covid-19. On the advice of doctors, I havegotten admitted to hospit...

Jamaicans in Florida energised by Harris on 2020 ticket

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are entering the final stretch of the campaign in a fierce battle for Latino voters who could sway the results in Florida and determine who wins the White House. But in this ultimate battleground state w...

Babos, Mladenovic defend doubles title

Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic have defended their French Open title in womens doubles. The Hungarian-French pairing, seeded second, beat the 14th-seeded team of Alexa Guarachi, from Chile, and American Desirae Krawczyk 6-4, 7-5.It is ...
