Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tewatia, Parag snap Royals' four-match losing streak

With the pitches getting slower by the day and stroke-making becoming increasingly difficult, Pandey struggled initially but finished with two fours and three sixes in his 54 off 44 balls. He had a partnership of 73 off 10 overs for the second wicket with skipper David Warner (48 off 38 balls), who also looked scratchy and struggled for timing.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 19:38 IST
Tewatia, Parag snap Royals' four-match losing streak

Rahul Tewatia's uncanny ability to win tricky games rescued Rajasthan Royals yet again as they eked out a five-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad to snap their four-match losing streak in the IPL, here on Sunday. Tewatia, who became a household name with five sixes in an over against Kings XI Punjab, smashed an unbeaten 45 off 28 balls as Royals overhauled the 159-run target with a ball to spare.

Along with Riyan Parag (42 not out off 26 balls), Tewatia won the game in 'Royals' style keeping Steve Smith's men in the mix after they were reduced to 78 for 5 in 12 overs. With two needed off two balls, Parag hit Khaleel Ahmed for a six over extra cover and broke into an impromptu 'Bihu jig'. They added 85 runs for the sixth wicket in eight overs when their illustrious international stars flattered to deceive.

Tewatia brought back memories of the Sharjah night but this time it was Rashid Khan who was at receiving end in the 18th over as the left-hander struck three consecutive boundaries. With 22 needed off two overs, Tewatia launched into T Natarajan, who lost his length trying to bowl yorkers, for a four and a six over short fine leg that swung the match in favour of Royals.

The bizarre decision to send comeback man Ben Stokes (5) up the order didn't work too well as the slowness of the track did him in. Left-arm pacer Khaleel got one to rear up outside the off-stump but the ball came late as Stokes, shaping for a pull, played it onto his stumps. Steve Smith (5) chanced Vijay Shankar's arm in the deep but failed in the process while Jos Buttler (16) got a delivery from Khaleel that came in after the fingers were rolled over. The inside edge was taken by a diving Jonny Bairstow as Royals were reduced to 26 for 3 inside Powerplay.

Earlier, Manish Pandey struck an impressive half-century but Rajasthan Royals restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 158 for 4 in stipulated overs. With the pitches getting slower by the day and stroke-making becoming increasingly difficult, Pandey struggled initially but finished with two fours and three sixes in his 54 off 44 balls.

He had a partnership of 73 off 10 overs for the second wicket with skipper David Warner (48 off 38 balls), who also looked scratchy and struggled for timing. Kane Williamson (22 not out off 12 balls) showed his class briefly at the end, including a one-handed straight six off Royals' best bowler Jofra Archer (1/25 in 4 overs) and ended with another off the last delivery of the penultimate over.

The young Priyam Garg (15 off 8 balls) also made a valuable little contribution in the final few overs of the innings. It was one of the better days for Jaydev Unadkat (1/31 in 4 overs) as his variation of slower deliveries caused some trouble for the batsmen with only 26 runs coming off the Powerplay.

In all, Rajasthan bowlers managed 42 dot balls, which is seven overs without a run being scored. Bairstow (16 off 19 balls) and Warner failed to get the ball off square and the harder they hit, the lesser distance it traversed.

Finally, Bairstow broke the shackles with a six off Kartik Tyagi but off the very next delivery, he was taken brilliantly in the deep by Sanju Samson. Pandey and Warner then steadied the ship hitting the occasional sixes. Pandey's straight six off Shreyas Gopal's tossed up delivery was a magnificent shot.

In fact, the Sunrisers batsmen found it easier to hit sixes -- nine of them in all than the fours (only six) during their innings..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Domestic racing season starts adhering to COVID-19 protocols

The Madras Motor Sports Club MMSC on Sunday started the domestic 2020 motorsport season by conducting the first round of the MMSC-FMSCI National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship in a secured bio-bubble environment at the MMRT circuit at ...

COVID-19 pvt hosp treatment: Goa puts on hold insurance move

The Goa governments decision tobring treatment of COVID-19 in private hospitals under theDayanand Social Security Yojana has been put on hold, saidstate health minister Vishwajit Rane on SundayThe plan to keep the move in abeyance was taken...

Soccer-Premier League critical of Liverpool and Man Utd plan for changes

Proposals backed by Liverpool, Manchester United and the Football League EFL for major changes to the structure of the Premier League were met with swift criticism from Englands top flight on Sunday. Liverpool and United are backing a plan ...

French nurses' poll paints grim picture as virus cases soar

A significant number of French nurses responding to a poll say they are tired and fed up, with 37 per cent saying that the coronavirus pandemic is making them want to change jobs. The poll published Sunday by the National Order of Nurses co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020