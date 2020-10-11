Left Menu
Development News Edition

I knew I could take the match deep and win it: Tewatia

So it's easy when you know your role." Asked about an incident involving SRH bowler Khaleel Ahmed, he said, "No big deal, we just got taken away in the heat of the moment.: Royals captain Steve Smith praised Tewatia and "young kid" Parag for showing great composure.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 20:31 IST
I knew I could take the match deep and win it: Tewatia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rahul Tewatia always had self belief that he can take the game deep during tough chases and win it for his team, something he did for the second time in this edition of Indian Premier League. Tewatia helped the Royals eke out a five-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 28-ball 45 not out to snap their four-match losing streak in the IPL. Tewatia recently hit five sixes in one over from Sheldon Cottrell during an eaarlier game against Kings XI Punjab, which catapulted him into national fame.

"The wickets were falling so I just wanted to hold one end up and wait for the boundary balls. I knew if I keep my self-belief and take it deep, I could pull it off," Tewati said at the post-match presentation. "I told Riyan (Parag) that the wicket was playing slow and the deeper we take it, the better our chances, even if we needed 50 off the last 4 because we have the shots," added Tewatia who was adjudged man of the match.

Talking about the chat he had with Riyan Parag, who also remained not out on 42, in the middle, Tewatia said, "Riyan asked me what to do. I told him to respect the good balls and take singles, and I could take on the attack. "Against Rashid, I saw the opportunity to play the reverse sweep and took it." He said he was relishing the role given to him by the team management. "This was the role given to me and it was clear from a long time. I was batting well for a while and I was confident and was hitting them well when we played practice games. So it's easy when you know your role." Asked about an incident involving SRH bowler Khaleel Ahmed, he said, "No big deal, we just got taken away in the heat of the moment.: Royals captain Steve Smith praised Tewatia and "young kid" Parag for showing great composure. "I don't think it was the easiest wicket and the square boundaries are quite big too. So great composure from Parag. Proud that he could come back in and score some runs straight up," said the star Australian batsman.

"Stokesy obviously didn't come off tonight. Our top four didn't fire, but today we showed our depth. With Stokesy back, it brings a nice balance to us. He's been impressive, hasn't he? Just thrives in pressure situations. You bring in his bowling and fielding to it and he's a terrific player for us." SRH captain David Warner admitted his team did not play its best. "... we didn't mis-execute, but some of the decisions at the top of the mark weren't there. And we probably bowled the wrong ball at the wrong time," he said. "But lots of positives coming out and we'll take it on to the next game. We need to work out as these wickets get tired, how to bat through the first 6 and the middle, and then assess with our bowling." Asked why he chose to hold back spinner Rashid Khan longer, Warner said, "We've done it in the past, we've held him back and try and nullify some runs, but these two (Tewatia and Parag) played exceptionally well."

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Tennis-Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and the 'GOAT' debate of men's tennis

Mens tennis has been dominated by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic since the early 2000s. Following are some key facts and records as the trio battle for the top spot in the race to be crowned the Greatest of All Time. GRAND S...

Soccer-Premier League, UK govt critical of reform plan from top clubs

Proposals from Liverpool, Manchester United and the Football League EFL for major changes to the structure of the Premier League were met with swift criticism from Englands top flight on Sunday and the UK government and fans. Liverpool and ...

French police station attacked with fireworks, metal bars

Dozens of people attacked a police station outside Paris early Sunday with blasts of fireworks and damaged several police cars, officials said. No one was injured. It was the latest action among numerous attacks against police officers, and...

Second arrest in Karauli priest case; BJP leader Kapil Mishra meets victim's family

A second arrest was made on Sunday in connection with the Karauli incident where a priest died after allegedly being set afire by landgrabbers. Controversial BJP leader Kapil Mishra met the family members of the victim at Bukana village and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020