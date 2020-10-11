FACTBOX-Tennis-French Open champion Rafael Nadal

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 21:27 IST
Factbox on Rafael Nadal, who beat Novak Djokovic 6-0 6-2 7-5 on Sunday to win a record-extending 13th French Open title: Age: 34

Nation: Spain ATP ranking: 2

Seeding: 2 Grand Slam titles (20): Australian Open (2009); French Open (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020); Wimbledon (2008, 2010); U.S. Open (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

ROAD TO FINAL First round: Egor Gerasimov (Belarus) 6-4 6-4 6-2

Second round: Mackenzie McDonald (U.S.) 6-1 6-0 6-3 Third round: Stefano Travaglia (Italy) 6-1 6-4 6-0

Fourth round: Sebastian Korda (U.S.) 6-1 6-1 6-2 Quarter-finals: Jannik Sinner (Italy) 7-6(4) 6-4 6-1

Semi-finals: Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 6-3 6-3 7-6(0) EARLY LIFE

- Born in Manacor, Spain to Sebastian Nadal and Ana Maria Parera. - His uncle Miguel Angel Nadal was a former soccer player who represented Barcelona, RCD Mallorca and the Spain national team.

- Introduced to tennis by another uncle, Toni, who encouraged his naturally right-handed nephew to play left-handed as it would give him an advantage. - Turned professional in 2001 and won the junior Davis Cup with Spain in 2002. Won the ATP newcomer of the year in 2003.

CAREER TO DATE - Defeated world number two Andy Roddick to guide Spain to the Davis Cup title in 2004. He won the tournament again in 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2019.

- Won the French Open on debut in 2005 and a year later beat Roger Federer in the final. - In 2007, he became the first man since Bjorn Borg in 1980 to win a hat-trick of Roland Garros titles.

- Won his first Wimbledon title in 2008 with a five-set victory over Federer, a match dubbed the 'the greatest tennis match in history'. - Won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics for Spain in singles. Clinched the doubles gold with Marc Lopez at the 2016 Rio Games.

- Suffered his first French Open loss in 2009 to Sweden's Robin Soderling in the fourth round. - Regained the title the following year, beating Soderling in the final. He also won Wimbledon for a second time in 2010 before claiming his first U.S. Open title, becoming the seventh man to win all four Grand Slams.

- Matched Borg's record of six French Open titles with his 2011 victory and overtook the Swede in 2012. - Became the first man with eight titles at the same Grand Slam when he beat fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in the 2013 final at Roland Garros. He also won the U.S. Open that year.

- Became the first man to win five successive French Open titles in 2014. - Won his second Grand Slam of 2017 at Flushing Meadows after a 10th French Open title in June.

- Claimed a 11th French Open title and his 17th major with victory over Dominic Thiem in 2018. - Defeated Thiem again in 2019 final to seal his 12th Roland Garros title. He also won a fourth U.S. Open crown by defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final.

- Matched Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles by defeating Djokovic in the French Open final. (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru)

