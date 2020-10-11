Left Menu
Development News Edition

De Kock, Suryakumar lead Mumbai Indians to top of table with win over Delhi Capitals

Rahane, playing his first game of the season, was trapped in front of the wicket by Krunal Pandya, introduced timely by MI skipper Rohit, considering that the India Test vice-captain struggles against left-arm spinners. With in-form Iyer and Dhawan at the crease, the boundaries came here and there.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 11-10-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 23:23 IST
De Kock, Suryakumar lead Mumbai Indians to top of table with win over Delhi Capitals

Fluent and fiery half centuries by Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav shaped Mumbai Indians' five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the clash between the two most consistent IPL sides of the season, here on Sunday. Chasing 163, the defending champions overhauled the target with two balls to spare and claimed the top spot in the points table with five wins from seven matches so far. Shikhar Dhawan scored his first half-century of the season and shared a 85-run stand with skipper Shreyas Iyer (42) to help DC post 162 for four. DC's competitive-looking total proved insufficient in the face of some confident batting by the Mumbai Indians batsmen.

Kieron Pollard (11 not out) and Krunal Pandya (12 not out) took MI past the finish line after De Kock and Suryakumar laid the foundation with their knocks and Ishan Kishan (28 off 15 balls) chipped in with a useful cameo. De Kock's 53 came off 36 balls with three sixes and four shots to the fence, while Suryakumar took 32 balls for his 53 that was studded with six fours and a six. After losing Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya (0) in quick succession, MI also lost Kishan towards the end but there was no twist in the tale.

To their credit, Kagiso Rabada (2/28) and Anrich Nortje dragged it to the last over with their incisive bowling. DC's spin all-rounder Axar Patel, who has made an impact since replacing Amit Mishra, got the big fish when he sent back dangerous Rohit Sharma just when he was looking to break the shackles.

Rohit was already struggling and it was De Kock, who was doing the bulk of scoring. The South African was in tremendous touch and in no time raised his fifty with a boundary off Harshal Patel. Suryakumar, who replaced Rohit at the crease, also struck the ball hard and clean from the word go. However, Ravichandran Ashwin applied some breaks by inducing a top-edge from De Kock, who tried a sweep and was holed out to Prithvi Shaw at deep square leg. Suryakumar was watching the ball nicely but did not give enough respect to Rabada and paid the price. Similarly, young Kishan should have finished off the game himself but lost his wicket by being over aggressive against Rabada. Earlier, Dhawan's unbeaten 69-run knock came off 52 balls with six fours and a six, while Iyer's 33-ball 42 had five shots to the fence. Dhawan gave himself enough time to play the sheet anchor's role even as MI bowlers did a decent job in the slog overs to not let the batsmen play too many big shots. After Shaw (4) was snared early by Trent Boult and Ajinkya Rahane too following him back in the dug out soon, there were no free runs for the Capitals in the beginning after electing to bat. Rahane, playing his first game of the season, was trapped in front of the wicket by Krunal Pandya, introduced timely by MI skipper Rohit, considering that the India Test vice-captain struggles against left-arm spinners.

With in-form Iyer and Dhawan at the crease, the boundaries came here and there. It kept the scoreboard ticking at a decent run-rate. Iyer's trademark along the ground-strokes, played with straight bat, were effective and a treat to watch. Dhawan chugged along nicely as the two batsmen formed a substantial partnership.

Krunal broke the stand by getting rid of Iyer, who was holed out to Boult at deep mid-wicket. It brought Marcus Stonis (13) to the crease. The Australian hit two cracking boundaries but was run out in a mix up with Dhawan. Rohit smartly used his spinners in the middle overs and and kept Jasprit Bumrah's quota for the slog overs. Spin duo of Krunal (2/26) and Rahul Chahar conceded only 53 runs in their eight overs.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Man stabbed to death

A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a person following an argument over the latters damaged motorcycle in suburban Malwani on Sunday night, a police official said. The incident occurred near Hathi Garden locality.The decease...

Soccer-Bosnia hold Dutch to goalless draw

Bosnia and Herzegovina put the disappointment of European Championship playoff elimination behind them to hold the Netherlands to a goalless draw in their Nations League A Group 1 match on Sunday. The Bosnians had lost on penalties to North...

Soccer-Croatia snatch late 2-1 home win over Sweden

Croatia celebrated their first Nations League top-tier Group 3 win after a late goal by substitute Andrej Kramaric gave them a 2-1 home win over Sweden on Sunday. The result left the Croatians third in the group on three points from three g...

Assam Rifles, Nagaland Police recover illegal liquor worth over Rs 80,000 from Wokha

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police recovered an illegal stock of Indian-made foreign liquor IMFL, worth around Rs 84,300 from Wokha on October 9. They also seized five live rounds of point 32 mm Pistol, one Chinese grena...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020