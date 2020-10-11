IPL 13: Krunal happy with MI's bowling show against DC

It is the battle everyone was waiting for as Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians -- the top two teams in the points table -- clashed in Abu Dhabi on Sunday in the second clash of the day. And going into the mid-innings break, it was definitely Mumbai on top as they restricted the strong Delhi batting line-up to just 162/4. One of the top performers with the ball for Mumbai Indians was spinning all-rounder Krunal Pandya as he finished with figures of 2/26. Speaking to the host broadcasters during the mid-innings break, Krunal said that the idea was to keep it simple and stick to basics.

"Yes, kept it simple. Just want to bowl good balls and happy with the way I bowled," he said. Asked if it was a good show with the ball as only Shikhar Dhawan managed to hit a fifty for DC as he finished with an unbeaten 69 off 52 balls, Krunal answered in the positive.

"We bowled well. Again, one side is shorter and the wicket is not that bad as well. It is just on the slower side slightly, but again it is good for batting," he said. Commenting on his own bowling performance and if he has been happy with how he has performed, Krunal said: "I guess my strength is varying the pace and judging what the batsman is going to do and I always stick to that. This year also I am happy with the way I have bowled. I have bowled tough overs as well."

Finally, asked if MI can chase the total down, the all-rounder said that the start would be the key for the defending champions. "Yes, definitely. The first six overs are very important if we have a good platform in the first six, definitely. After that also we have the belief we can chase this down," he said.