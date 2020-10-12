Golf-Reed focuses on positives after 'sloppy' finish at Wentworth

American Patrick Reed fell short of his first victory in Europe at the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday but is confident the experience will stand him in good stead ahead of next month's Masters. Reed rued careless mistakes in a final round of four-under-par 68 at Wentworth, England as he finished finish five strokes behind winner Tyrrell Hatton in the European Tour's flagship event.

The 2018 Masters champion will head back to America to fine-tune his preparations for the final major of the season, which begins at the Augusta National on Nov. 12. "I didn't quite hit the balls as well as I wanted to, couldn't quite figure out the speeds, so a lot of careless errors early on," Reed, who finished tied-third, told reporters.

"That being said, I feel like it was a very successful week for us. "There were a lot of things that we could take from this week moving forward, especially once you get to Augusta, it's going to be cold and kind of damp."

Reed's third consecutive round of 68 included four birdies and an eagle at the par-five 18th. The 30-year-old has extended his lead in the Race to Dubai standings and is bidding to become the first American-born winner of the European Tour order of merit in its near 50-year history.

"I think this week was about testing out my golf game, but also at the same time, trying to hold that (Race to Dubai) top spot," said Reed, who was awarded an honorary life membership on Tour following his 2018 Masters triumph. "You still have some European Tour events, but then you also have Augusta and I'm sure there's a lot of points there, as well."