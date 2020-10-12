Left Menu
Djokovic stalls in GOAT race, but don't count him out Little more than a month ago when Novak Djokovic strutted on to Arthur Ashe Stadium to play Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the U.S. Open fourth round, the smart money was on the Serbian one day topping the list of men's Grand Slam title winners.

Updated: 12-10-2020 05:20 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hamilton goes beyond his wildest dreams with 91st F1 win

Lewis Hamilton said equalling Michael Schumacher's Formula One win record with a 91st victory on Sunday was beyond his wildest dreams. The Briton, heading for a seventh title and set to become the sport's most successful driver of all time after his Eifel Grand Prix victory at the Nuerburgring, said his achievement would take time to sink in. Cycling: Cavendish hints at retirement after Gent-Wevelgem finish

Britain's Mark Cavendish believes he may have competed in the final race of his career following the conclusion of Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday. The Bahrain-Mclaren sprinter was part of the breakaway during the 232.5 kilometres race between Ypres and Wevelgem and went on to finish 74th. Washington QB Smith sees first action since gruesome injury

Alex Smith replaced an injured Kyle Allen on Sunday, marking the first action for the Washington Football Team veteran quarterback since he sustained a compound fracture of his right tibia and fibula during a game in November 2018. With Dwayne Haskins inactive, Smith served as the backup as Allen made his first start of the season versus the Los Angeles Rams. Allen, however, was injured prior to the two-minute warning of the first half after absorbing a hard shot to the arm from Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey while running toward the sideline. The more things change the more they stay the same for French Open king Nadal

Rafael Nadal is a creature of habit and there were suggestions that various new things at this year's French Open could unsettle the Spaniard in his bid for a 13th Roland Garros title. The way in which he crushed Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday, however, proved that it would take more than a new stadium, different balls and unfamiliar weather conditions to throw the claycourt king off his stride. Laird holds three-stroke lead at the turn in Las Vegas

Overnight co-leader Martin Laird holed out from the bunker for a sensational eagle on the ninth to take a three-stroke lead over Austin Cook and Matthew Wolff midway through his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Sunday. Laird was cruising along with two birdies and a bogey through eight holes before running into trouble on the par-five ninth, when his second shot found the greenside bunker and the ball buried itself deep into the sand. Reed focuses on positives after 'sloppy' finish at Wentworth

American Patrick Reed fell short of his first victory in Europe at the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday but is confident the experience will stand him in good stead ahead of next month's Masters. Reed rued careless mistakes in a final round of four-under-par 68 at Wentworth, England as he finished finish five strokes behind winner Tyrrell Hatton in the European Tour's flagship event. Djokovic stalls in GOAT race, but don't count him out

Little more than a month ago when Novak Djokovic strutted on to Arthur Ashe Stadium to play Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the U.S. Open fourth round, the smart money was on the Serbian one day topping the list of men's Grand Slam title winners. With Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer -- the two men above him in the GOAT (greatest of all time) race -- absent from New York, the door seemed ajar for Djokovic to really start breathing down their necks. Lakers' Green: Death threats followed missed shot

Lakers guard Danny Green revealed Sunday that he and his fiancee received death threats after he missed a shot that could have returned the NBA title to Los Angeles. "It's just a basketball game at the end of the day and they're taking out their emotions and they need someone to blame. It came down to the last play and of course I'm the easy target," said Green, an 11-year NBA veteran who has won championships with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors. King Nadal continues Paris reign with record-equalling 20th Slam

Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title. Tennis fans would have been salivating at the prospect of another epic clash in one of the sport's greatest rivalries but it proved to be one of the most one-sided Grand Slam finals in the Open era under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier. Cowboys quarterback Prescott suffers leg injury

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered what appeared to be a significant injury to his right leg during a game against the New York Giants in Dallas on Sunday. In the third quarter, Prescott ran the ball on first down and as he was tackled his right ankle bent severely under the weight of the defender and he immediately called for attention from the sideline.

