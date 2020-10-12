Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-LeBron earns 'respect' and fourth Finals MVP award

"He's one of the greatest leaders in sports, not just the NBA," said Kuzma. "He's always rallying the troops, talking in group chats and making sure everybody's fine.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 09:59 IST
NBA-LeBron earns 'respect' and fourth Finals MVP award

LeBron James became the first player to win NBA Finals MVP honors with three different teams on Sunday, and for LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel the Ohio native has cemented his status as the best player "the basketball universe has ever seen".

James's fourth NBA championship, which came after he led the Lakers to a 106-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game Six, also saw him take home his fourth Finals MVP award. He trails only Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan, who won six to go with his six NBA championships.

The 35-year-old James, who also won the award during two championship runs with Miami and one with Cleveland, averaged 29.8 points per game on 59% shooting in the Finals while leading a defensive effort that handcuffed the Heat offense in Game Six. While many still consider Jordan as the sport's best player of all time, Vogel put James above him.

"He's the greatest player the basketball universe has ever seen," Vogel told reporters. "And if you think you know, you don't know, okay, until you're around him every day, you're coaching him, you're seeing his mind, you're seeing his adjustments, seeing the way he leads the group."

Lakers team mate Kyle Kuzma said James was a driving force on the court and off it. "He's one of the greatest leaders in sports, not just the NBA," said Kuzma.

"He's always rallying the troops, talking in group chats and making sure everybody's fine. Holds everybody to a high standard. Makes everybody accountable. "Everything you want in a leader."

James had said bringing the Larry O'Brien trophy back to Los Angeles for the first time since 2010 was his sole focus when he joined in the summer of 2018 after the franchise had fallen on hard times. "It means a lot to represent this franchise," said James.

"I told (Lakers president) Jeanie (Buss) when I came here that I was going to put this franchise back in the position where it belongs. "We just want our respect. Rob (Pelinka) wants his respect, coach (Frank) Vogel wants his respect, our organization wants its respect, Lakers nation wants its respect," he said.

"And I want my damn respect too."

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Khushbu Sundar set to join BJP today, dropped as Cong spokesperson

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar was dropped from the position of Congress national spokesperson by the party on Monday and is scheduled join to the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP in New Delhi. The Congress through a release dropped the T...

Ensure dues of sugarcane farmers are cleared: Bajwa to PM

Rajya Sabha Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene and ensure that dues of sugarcane farmers in Punjab are released. In his letter, Bajwa said sugar mills having unpaid d...

Kejriwal to launch spraying of anti-stubble burning solution on Tuesday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday launch the spraying of the anti-stubble burning solution in Delhis Ghalib Pur village, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on SundaySo far, we have received applications to spray the anti-stubb...

5G-enabled industries to add USD8 trillion to global GDP by 2030: Nokia

Despite the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, 5G-enabled industries have the potential to deliver USD8 trillion in value to the global economy by 2030, says new research from Nokia and Nokia Bell Labs.Nokias 5G Business ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020