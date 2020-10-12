Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Former BCCI Treasurer wants use of Artificial Intelligence after Narine incident

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine being reported for suspect action by umpires in Saturday's game against Kings XI Punjab in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has once again kickstarted the debate on whether such issues need immediate on-field action.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 12-10-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 12:13 IST
IPL 13: Former BCCI Treasurer wants use of Artificial Intelligence after Narine incident
KKR spinner Sunil Narine. (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine being reported for suspect action by umpires in Saturday's game against Kings XI Punjab in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has once again kickstarted the debate on whether such issues need immediate on-field action.

The whole idea of the umpires reporting suspect action and the bowler getting an initial warning means that he isn't called for bowling a delivery which the on-field umpires feel is illegal. Rather than the batsman getting a free hit for a no-ball, the matter comes to light at the end of a game when the outcome cannot be revisited. At a time when technology is seeing third umpires calling front-foot no-balls in a matter of seconds, this is indeed an area that needs immediate focus. Speaking to ANI, former BCCI Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry -- first chairman of the Data Management Committee of the board that rolled out the online database management system used by the BCCI in the administration of domestic cricket -- said that it was time to introduce the use of Artificial Intelligence in such cases to increase the fairness quotient of the game.

"The need of the hour is to explore the usage of Artificial Intelligence in conjunction with the broadcast feed to know the angle of extension of the bowling arm in real-time for every delivery. In addition to this, it is high time to revisit the balance between the on-ground umpires and the third umpire to ensure greater consistency of accurate decisions. All this would just enhance the fairness quotient of the game," he said. "To be honest this entire situation of disallowing, then allowing and then disallowing someone is quite bizarre. The IPL authorities are doing their job well and playing by the book and that is commendable. However, for a player and the fans, it's like a ping pong back and forth. Let's not focus on Narine here but on the processes that are in place because a player is only following the process that exists," he explained.

In fact, three franchises told ANI after Saturday's late-night release on Narine being reported that it was time umpires started calling no-balls on the ground itself as that would help in ensuring that the outcome of the game is not affected in any circumstance. "We have seen quite a few bowlers called for suspect action. They have worked on their action and come back. Some have managed to correct their action while others have been called again and undergone further biomechanic tests. But the point is, do these things help in overturning the outcome of the game? What if the bowler who was reported bowled three dot balls out of the say four balls suspected to be bowled with an illegal action? The batting team will never get three free hits and that could mean taking fairness out of the equation.

"The way forward is for the on-field umpire to immediately call a no-ball if he feels that the delivery was suspect. Only then will it work towards fairness. Also, the biomechanic sessions a bowler undergoes after being called for suspect action is never similar to a match situation wherein the opposition batsman is looking to score maximum runs from every ball," an official of one of the franchises said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Govt announces Rs 10,000 interest-free festival advance to employees

The government on Monday announced a one-time Rs 10,000 interest-free festival advance to all its officers and employees as part of plans to increase consumer spending to spur demand in the economy. At a press conference, Finance Minister N...

UP govt urges Allahabad HC to dispose of cases of crimes against women, children on priority

The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the Allahabad High Court to ensure disposal of cases related to crimes against women and the POCSO Act on a priority basis, a senior official said on Monday. The government also sought directions t...

COVID-19 active caseload below 9 lakh for fourth consecutive day

Indias COVID-19 recoveries have surged to over 61 lakh, while active cases of coronavirus&#160;infection remained below nine lakh for the fourth consecutive day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The total recoveries have increased ...

Maha CM orders probe into power outage in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took serious cognisance of the power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR and ordered an immediate probe into it. State Energy Minister Nitin Raut also said the reasons behind th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020