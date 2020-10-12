Horse racing-Enable retired after stellar career

Left Menu
The six-year-old Enable won 15 of 19 races and became the only mare to win the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes three times. Enable twice won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe -- Europe's richest race -- and earned more than 10 million pounds ($13.02 million) in career prize money.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 18:01 IST
Enable, one of Europe's most successful horses, has been retired after a career spanning five seasons, owners Juddmonte said on Monday. The six-year-old Enable won 15 of 19 races and became the only mare to win the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes three times.

Enable twice won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe -- Europe's richest race -- and earned more than 10 million pounds ($13.02 million) in career prize money. "After consulting her trainer John Gosden and his racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe, Prince Khalid (Abdullah) has decided that Enable will be retired from racing," Juddmonte CEO Douglas Erskine Crum said in a statement https://www.juddmonte.com/news/2020/121020Enable.aspx.

Enable failed to win the Arc for a record third time last week, finishing sixth, and jockey Frankie Dettori, who rode her to victory in the King George Stakes, said he got emotional when he heard about the retirement decision. "It's not fair on her, after the last performance, to put her through the same thing again. So I kind of knew in my heart that it would be a tough call to run her again," Dettori told Sky Sports. ($1 = 0.7678 pounds)

