IPL 13: We were probably a couple short with the bat, says Alex Carey

Delhi Capitals' batsman Alex Carey has admitted that his side was few runs short and added they didn't get the required support from the bowlers on Sunday.

12-10-2020
Delhi Capitals batsman Alex Carey (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals' batsman Alex Carey has admitted that his side was few runs short and added they didn't get the required support from the bowlers on Sunday. Mumbai Indians chased down a total of 163 with five wickets in hand and two balls to spare against Delhi Capitals. Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 53 each for Mumbai Indians.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals had posted a total of 162/4 in the allotted twenty overs, owing to an unbeaten 69-run knock by Shikhar Dhawan. "You always want to take it deep in a run chase and the way they had started, to take them to the last over was a good effort. But we were probably a couple short with the bat and didn't quite get the results with the ball. We fought hard but they played really well tonight," said Carey in a video posted on Delhi Capitals' twitter handle.

With this win, Mumbai reclaimed the first position in the points table as Delhi came down to the second spot. "But plenty of learning as well. We are halfway through the tournament and we are sitting pretty well. So to come up against a good team like Mumbai. We will hold this is good stead moving forward," said Carey.

The Australian cricketer played his first game of the ongoing IPL and scored 14* runs off nine balls. "Yeah, thank you!. It's an honour to play for Delhi. My first game in the IPL, so that was really exciting. But yeah, disappointing not to get the result tonight. We have been playing some really good cricket and unfortunately, we didn't quite get the result we wanted. But lost of positives to take out of it.

Delhi Capitals will now take on Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Wednesday. (ANI)

