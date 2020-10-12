Left Menu
'Special achievement': Mason Mount after guiding England to win over Belgium

After helping England to register a win over Belgium in the Nations League, Mason Mount expressed elation and said it is a "special achievement".

ANI | London | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:11 IST
'Special achievement': Mason Mount after guiding England to win over Belgium
Mason Mount (Photo/ Mason Mount Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After helping England to register a win over Belgium in the Nations League, Mason Mount expressed elation and said it is a "special achievement". England secured a 2-1 win over Belgium here on Sunday.

"It's a special achievement. You take them all day, no matter how they go in! I found myself in a bit of space in the box and I had only one thing in my mind: to try and get the ball out of my body and shoot. Big deflection, but you take them," Chelsea's official website quoted Mount as saying. Romelu Lukaku scored the opening goal of the match in the 16th minute, putting Belgium ahead of England. However, Marcus Rashford netted an equalizer in the 39th minute before Mount scored the winning goal in the 64th minute.

Mount further stated: "It's a massive win for us and it will do a lot for confidence. We want to be pushing and we can do that with the players we have got in the team. We have got the mentality and the work ethic to keep pushing and get better and better. That's the path we are on at the moment." (ANI)

