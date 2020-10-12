IPL 13: AB de Villiers fires RCB to 194 against KKR

Left Menu
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli scored 83 runs in the final five overs as they helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a massive total of 194 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Monday.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 21:37 IST
RCB's AB de Villiers (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

After opting to bat first, RCB got off to a good start as openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch struck regular boundaries. Both played brilliantly and took the team over the 50-run mark in the seventh over. The duo formed a 67-run partnership before Andre Russell bowled Padikkal (32) in the eighth over. Finch too was then bowled in the 13th over which ended the batsman's 47-run innings.

Kohli and de Villiers then came out to bat. De Villiers started playing with an attacking mindset and smashed KKR bowlers. Continuing his aggressive batting, de Villiers completed his half-century in just 23 deliveries. KKR bowlers struggled to stop de Villiers from hitting big shots as the player powered RCB to a very competitive total. During the match, Kohli and de Villiers formed a 100-run partnership.

Brief scores: RCB 194/2 [AB de Villiers 73* (33), Aaron Finch 47 (37), Prasidh Krishna 1-42]. (ANI)

