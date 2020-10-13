The following are the top/expected stories at 1715hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-MAXWELL I am very sure about my role when playing for Australia, it changes frequently in IPL: Maxwell By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Australian big-hitter Glenn Maxwell has attributed his inconsistent run in the IPL over eight seasons to frequent changes in his role, something that is very clear to him when playing for his country.

SPO-BAD-LD IND Lakshya enters second round of Denmark Open Odense, Oct 13 (PTI) Fast-rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made a successful return to competitive badminton, beating Christo Popov in straight games in the opening round of the USD 750,000 Denmark Open, which marked the resumption of the international calender after a coronavirus-forced break of seven months. SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-PREVIEW Resurgent Rajasthan Royals eye revenge against Delhi Capitals in return leg IPL clash Dubai, Oct 13 (PTI) Bolstered by the arrival of Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals will hope for a stronger show from its slightly off-colour top order when the side tries to settle scores against second-placed Delhi Capitals in their return leg IPL match here on Wednesday.

SPO-SWIM-IND No national competitions unless all states allow reopening of pools: SFI New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of conducting any competition in the country unless the pools are reopened for training in all the states following the coronavirus-induced break. SPO-CRI-IPL-SUNDAR Getting rewarded for keeping things simple: Sundar Sharjah, Oct 13 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore off-spinner Washington Sundar feels he is getting rewarded for keeping things simple this IPL, whether it is stifling the batsmen in the powerplay or the middle overs.

SPO-SHOOTING-CAMP SAI and NRAI to jointly bio-secure national shooting camp New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Karni Singh Range will be divided into four "risk" zones to ensure that Olympic-bound shooters can safely resume training at a two-month long national camp which will be conducted from Thursday in a bio-bubble to ward off the COVID-19 threat. SPO-CRI-IPL-KARTHIK De Villiers made it look easier: Karthik Sharjah, Oct 13 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders may have missed a trick by not playing Kuldeep Yadav on a slow Sharjah wicket but skipper Dinesh Karthik said AB de Villiers made the game beyond their reach with an incredible display of power-hitting.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-COMMENTS De Villiers played like a superhuman on a pitch where other batsmen struggled: Kohli Sharjah, Oct 13 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli said AB de Villiers' match-wining 73 against Kolkata Knight Riders was a "superhuman" effort as "every other batsmen" struggled on the dry Sharjah pitch. SPO-CRI-PAK-MALIK Hearing into Salim Malik's request for cricketing return concludes; decision in 15 days Karachi, Oct 13 (PTI) The hearing into tainted former Pakistan cricket captain Salim Malik's appeal seeking permission to become a coach has been completed by a PCB-appointed independent adjudicator, who will announce his judgement in 15 days' time.