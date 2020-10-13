Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:15 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1715hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-MAXWELL I am very sure about my role when playing for Australia, it changes frequently in IPL: Maxwell By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Australian big-hitter Glenn Maxwell has attributed his inconsistent run in the IPL over eight seasons to frequent changes in his role, something that is very clear to him when playing for his country.

SPO-BAD-LD IND Lakshya enters second round of Denmark Open Odense, Oct 13 (PTI) Fast-rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made a successful return to competitive badminton, beating Christo Popov in straight games in the opening round of the USD 750,000 Denmark Open, which marked the resumption of the international calender after a coronavirus-forced break of seven months. SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-PREVIEW Resurgent Rajasthan Royals eye revenge against Delhi Capitals in return leg IPL clash Dubai, Oct 13 (PTI) Bolstered by the arrival of Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals will hope for a stronger show from its slightly off-colour top order when the side tries to settle scores against second-placed Delhi Capitals in their return leg IPL match here on Wednesday.

SPO-SWIM-IND No national competitions unless all states allow reopening of pools: SFI New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of conducting any competition in the country unless the pools are reopened for training in all the states following the coronavirus-induced break. SPO-CRI-IPL-SUNDAR Getting rewarded for keeping things simple: Sundar Sharjah, Oct 13 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore off-spinner Washington Sundar feels he is getting rewarded for keeping things simple this IPL, whether it is stifling the batsmen in the powerplay or the middle overs.

SPO-SHOOTING-CAMP SAI and NRAI to jointly bio-secure national shooting camp New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Karni Singh Range will be divided into four "risk" zones to ensure that Olympic-bound shooters can safely resume training at a two-month long national camp which will be conducted from Thursday in a bio-bubble to ward off the COVID-19 threat. SPO-CRI-IPL-KARTHIK De Villiers made it look easier: Karthik Sharjah, Oct 13 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders may have missed a trick by not playing Kuldeep Yadav on a slow Sharjah wicket but skipper Dinesh Karthik said AB de Villiers made the game beyond their reach with an incredible display of power-hitting.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-COMMENTS De Villiers played like a superhuman on a pitch where other batsmen struggled: Kohli Sharjah, Oct 13 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli said AB de Villiers' match-wining 73 against Kolkata Knight Riders was a "superhuman" effort as "every other batsmen" struggled on the dry Sharjah pitch. SPO-CRI-PAK-MALIK Hearing into Salim Malik's request for cricketing return concludes; decision in 15 days Karachi, Oct 13 (PTI) The hearing into tainted former Pakistan cricket captain Salim Malik's appeal seeking permission to become a coach has been completed by a PCB-appointed independent adjudicator, who will announce his judgement in 15 days' time.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Slovakia coach tests positive for virus

Slovakia coach Pavel Hapal has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Nations League game against Israel on Wednesday. The Slovakian Football Association says Hapals assistant, Oto Brunegraf, will be in charge for the match i...

No freedom to speak truth in Congress, alleges Khushbu

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar on Tuesday claimed she was insulted in the Congress and wondered how the grand old outfit could do good for the nation when there was no freedom to speak the truth within the party. A day after joining the BJ...

7th round of Sino-India military talks "positive and constructive": joint statement

The seventh round of military talks between India and China was positive and constructive, and both sides agreed to earnestly implement the understanding reached by their leaders to not turn differences into disputes, a joint statement by t...

Soccer-Bronze returns to England squad for Germany friendly

Right back Lucy Bronze returned to the England squad after missing last months training camp due to an injury as coach Phil Neville named a 28-player squad on Tuesday ahead of the friendly against Germany later this month. Bronze, who signe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020