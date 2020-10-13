Chilwell, Trippier to miss England's clash against Denmark

Ben Chilwell and Kieran Tripper have left the England camp ahead of the clash against Denmark, the Football Association (FA) announced on Tuesday. "Ben Chilwell and Kieran Tripper have left the England camp and will not be available for the UEFA Nations League fixture against Denmark on Wednesday," FA said in a statement.

"That leaves 28 players for consideration for Gareth Southgate's 23-man matchday squad," it added. England is scheduled to take on Denmark in the Nations League on Thursday. The team is high on confidence as they secured a 2-1 win over Belgium on October 11. (ANI)