Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Project Big Picture is a 'sugar-coated cyanide pill', says FSA

'Project Big Picture', a series of proposals put together by the owners of Liverpool and Manchester United along with Rick Parry, the chair of the Football League (EFL), has been likened to a power grab which has been met with opposition. Apart from reducing the top flight to 18 teams, the plan would also have the league commit to providing 25% of the league's revenue to EFL clubs and a 250 million pounds ($325.28 million) COVID-19 rescue fund as a one-off payment.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:15 IST
Soccer-Project Big Picture is a 'sugar-coated cyanide pill', says FSA

The Football Supporters' Association (FSA) on Tuesday raised concerns about the radical proposals to make changes to the English football pyramid, saying the long-term challenges far outweigh the short-term financial benefits. 'Project Big Picture', a series of proposals put together by the owners of Liverpool and Manchester United along with Rick Parry, the chair of the Football League (EFL), has been likened to a power grab which has been met with opposition.

Apart from reducing the top flight to 18 teams, the plan would also have the league commit to providing 25% of the league's revenue to EFL clubs and a 250 million pounds ($325.28 million) COVID-19 rescue fund as a one-off payment. "While Project Big Picture dangles an alleged 250 million pounds 'rescue fund' in front of clubs to cover lost revenues during the 2019-20 season they might actually be a sugar coated cyanide pill," the FSA said in a statement https://thefsa.org.uk/news/project-big-picture-a-sugar-coated-cyanide-pill.

"Apparently 'money will be advanced to the EFL from increased future revenues'. Is there a guarantee that the money will even materialise? The entire package is based on projected revenues which are, in turn, based on the current media deal. "Under the proposals top-flight clubs retain eight games per season which they can sell directly via their own platforms, rather than broadcasting in the traditional manner. Would broadcasters pay more money for fewer games?"

The Premier League's 'big six' clubs would also have more power in decision-making and the FSA said a "small handful of billionaire owners" should not be allowed to dictate how English football should be run. The FSA fear that voting power would help the teams create a closed league in the future which would end promotion and relegation.

"As six clubs can set the rules, who could stop them ending relegation from the Premier League and creating a franchise system like they have in US sports? No one," the FSA added. "Who could stop them from rewriting the rules in a few years so that the top six keep all the media money? No one. Who could stop them cutting funding entirely to the EFL or grassroots football? No one."

($1 = 0.7686 pounds)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Govt's latest stimulus another 'sly attempt' to dazzle people with exaggerated numbers: Congress

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Tuesday that the governments latest financial package will not stimulate demand and termed it another sly attempt to dazzle people with exaggerated numbers. Addressing a virtual press conference,...

Brazil keen to show EU-Mercosur accord still has support in Europe

Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said Portugal favors swift approval of the trade agreement between the European Union and the South American trade bloc Mercosur as she visited Lisbon, according to a statement late on Mon...

At least 12 people killed in western Ethiopia

At least 12 people were killed in the Metakal zone of Ethiopias Benishangul-Gumuz region, regional government spokesman Melese Beyene told Reuters on Tuesday.The killings, which happened on Monday night, followed two attacks in the same zon...

Slovakia coach tests positive for virus

Slovakia coach Pavel Hapal has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Nations League game against Israel on Wednesday. The Slovakian Football Association says Hapals assistant, Oto Brunegraf, will be in charge for the match i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020