CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs
Shane Watson top-scored for the CSK with a 42-run knock while Sandep Sharma was pick of the bowlers for SRH. Kane Willianson scored 57 for SRH while Dwayne Bravo and Karn Sharma took two wickets apiece for CSK. Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 167 for 6 in 20 overs.PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-10-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 23:21 IST
Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 167 for 6 in 20 overs. (Shane Watson 42, Ambati Rayudu 41; Sandeep Sharma 2/19, T Natarajan 2/41). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 147 for 8 in 20 overs. (K Williamson 57, J Bairstow 23; K Sharma 2/37, D Barvo 2/25).
