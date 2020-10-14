Soccer-Iceland replace coach and assistants for Belgium clash due to COVID-19 case

Iceland will replace head coach Erik Hamren and his entire backroom team for Wednesday's Nations League clash with Belgium in Reykjavik after an unnamed staff member contracted COVID-19, the country's FA said in a statement late on Tuesday. The FA said that coaches from the nation's under-age teams would fill the breach after previously announcing that Hamren and his staff had all been quarantined following a positive test.

"None of the Icelandic team's players have been quarantined, and the match between Iceland and Belgium in the UEFA Nations League will take place according to schedule on Wednesday night," the FA said. "The coaching team against the Belgians will be Arnar Thor Vidarsson, coach of the U21 men's national team and David Snorri Jonasson, coach of the U17 men's national team," the statement said.

The FA added that more staff would join from the women's senior team and the country's junior international sides.