Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Sent Sam Curran as opener to give us momentum at the top, says Fleming

After registering a 20-run win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming said that Sam Curran was sent as the opener in order to give the side momentum at the start of their batting innings.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 14-10-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 08:35 IST
IPL 13: Sent Sam Curran as opener to give us momentum at the top, says Fleming
CSK coach Stephen Fleming. (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a 20-run win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming said that Sam Curran was sent as the opener in order to give the side momentum at the start of their batting innings. David Warner-led SunRisers Hyderabad failed to chase down the target of 168, after being reduced to 147/8. For SRH, Kane Williamson top-scored after playing a knock of 57 runs, while for CSK, Karn Sharma and Dwayne Bravo scalped two wickets each.

Batting first, CSK posted a total of 167/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Shane Watson top-scored for the MS Dhoni-led side as he played a knock of 42 runs. For this match against SRH, CSK changed its opening partnership, and the management sent in Curran as an opener instead of Watson. "We have had Sam padded up for pretty much every innings looking to inject him at a certain time. So we thought rather than getting clogged up and take one batting resource out and put him at the top of the order. We put the honours on the batting lineup rather than hiding and shuffling. That was the main reason behind sending Curran up the order. The trends of our losses were becoming similar so we needed to do something different. We just wanted to get Sam in the game, his training has been great and the decision was taken to give us momentum at the top," said Fleming during the post-match press conference.

"Well, it was nice to bat first, it was the first time we batted first so we were not sure how we will go about it, we are so used to chasing and we were a little bit apprehensive. Our score was in line with the current scores in this tournament, tracks are getting a little bit slower and they are turning so we knew if we get Warner, Bairstow, and Williamson out cheaply, we have a good score," he added. Ambati Rayudu and Sam Curran also got among the runs for CSK as they played knocks of 41 and 31 respectively. In the end, Ravindra Jadeja played a quickfire cameo of 25 runs off just 10 balls. For SRH, Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 2-19 from his four overs.

"The first decision was made to put Sam in, it meant that one from Shane or Faf had to move. Just in terms of experience, Shane was a lot of it, so he is very well equipped to take the attack in the second half of the innings. Faf is very good in going over the top early and Shane has a power game which is good for the latter part of the innings," said Fleming. For the match against SRH, CSK made one change to their lineup as they brought in Piyush Chawla in place of Jagadeesan.

Talking about this change, Fleming said: "Well, we have got some challenges around the balance of our squad which we are trying to work through. In terms of playing the extra spinner against SRH, we felt that the move was positive. If tracks continue to get slower, we have introduced another leg-spinner. We are just trying to find our way around this competition, wins are important but the method in which we do it, we still need to improve." CSK will next take on Delhi Capitals on October 17 while SRH will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on October 18.

SRH is in fifth place in the points table while CSK is in the sixth position. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

Videos

Latest News

Biden is the worst candidate in the history of American presidential politics: Trump

US President Donald Trump has described his presidential challenger Joe Biden as the single worst candidate in the history of America, referring to a few recent gaffes of the Democratic leader. Republican incumbent Trump, 74, and challenger...

Park Chan-wook to soon commence shooting for his next

Popular Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook will start filming his next feature later this month. Park is best known for directing cult-hit movies like Oldboy, The Handmaiden and Thirst.The new film, titled Decision to Leave, will feature Chine...

Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range

Apple Inc on Tuesday launched its next-generation iPhone 12, with faster 5G connectivity that the Cupertino, California company hopes will spur a wave of upgrades and keep its sales booming through the end of the year. The core of the line-...

In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction

Apples iPhone 12 launch drew mixed reactions in mainland China on Wednesday, with fans cheering a 5G model for their favourite brand while others planned to wait for upcoming devices from local rivals like Huawei Technologies.The much-antic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020