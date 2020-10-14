Left Menu
Reaching semi-finals of Euro Cup is our minimum goal, says Joachim Low

Germany's coach Joachim Low has said that his side should reach the semi-finals of the Euro Cup next year at a bare minimum.

ANI | Cologne | Updated: 14-10-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 09:30 IST
Germany manager Joachim Low. (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Germany's coach Joachim Low has said that his side should reach the semi-finals of the Euro Cup next year at a bare minimum. His remark came as Germany played out a 3-3 draw against Switzerland in the Nations League on Tuesday (local time).

Switzerland had gone 2-0 up in the match, but Germany came from behind to equal the scoreline. Switzerland once again got ahead, but in the end, Low's side managed to equal the scoreline and the match finished as 3-3 draw. "It was a very high-intensity game. Both sides took a lot of risks, but there were also several mistakes. We started the game poorly, but we showed real character to come back, which was good to see. We made a number of mistakes in defence though. Our plan was to play with a certain element of risk, but we need to fix those errors," Goal.com quoted Low as saying.

"We battled hard to get back into the game. You can learn a lot from setbacks. We need to improve our communication and instructions. When we go to the EURO's, our aim is to get as far as possible, but reaching the semi-finals is the minimum goal. This team has a lot of potential. We need to correct a few things, but then I think there's plenty to be excited about," he added. Earlier this year, UEFA had announced that Euro 2020 would be delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe and proposed that the competition takes place from 11 June to 11 July 2021.

In the match against Switzerland, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Serge Gnabry registered goals for Germany. Germany is currently in second place in League A Group 4. The side has six points from four matches, and their group is currently headed by Spain with seven points.

Germany will next take on Ukraine in the Nations League on November 14. (ANI)

