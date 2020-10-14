Cricket-Sports minister issues ultimatum to Cricket South Africa

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has informed the International Cricket Council he intends to intervene in the running of crisis-ridden Cricket South Africa (CSA) unless the latter commit to governance reforms by Oct. 27. CSA has been mired in controversy and claims of mismanagement since the suspension of former chief executive Thabang Moroe last December, with a damning internal report providing a long list of concerns around the actions of various staff members in the organisation.

"Efforts have been made over several months to try and assist CSA to stabilise its governance matters. This, after a huge outcry regarding the failure of its leadership to effectively manage its affairs," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. "Minister Mthethwa strongly believes that there is great merit in creating an environment where sports problems are handled within the sports movement and accordingly wishes to offer them every possible opportunity to demonstrate their stated commitment to cooperate on a way forward for cricket.

"The Minister has given a notice of Government intervention to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the affairs of CSA. "In the interest of fairness, Minister Mthethwa has given CSA until 17:00 on Oct. 27, 2020 to make written representations, should they wish to, on why he should not exercise his decision to intervene as enjoined by the laws of the country."

CSA has faced heavy criticism from sponsors and national team players, the latter accusing the board of "self-interest" in failing to deal adequately with the contents of the internal report, and the postponement of an Annual General Meeting scheduled for Sept. 5 which was to elect a new president after Chris Nenzani resigned in August.