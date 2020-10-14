Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nathi Mthethwa gives ICC notice of govt intervention on CSA failures

In the interest of fairness, Mthethwa has given CSA until 5 pm on 27 October 2020 to make written representations, should they wish to, on why he should not exercise his decision to intervene as enjoined by the laws of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 15:04 IST
Nathi Mthethwa gives ICC notice of govt intervention on CSA failures
“Having evaluated the discussions as well as the subsequent reporting on this matter, I have now reached a point where I see no value in any further engagement with CSA,” said Minister Mthethwa. Image Credit: Twitter(@NathiMthethwaSA)

Following fruitless engagements on governance failures at Cricket South Africa (CSA), Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has now given the International Cricket Council (ICC) a notice of government intervention regarding the affairs of the organisation.

In the interest of fairness, Mthethwa has given CSA until 5 pm on 27 October 2020 to make written representations, should they wish to, on why he should not exercise his decision to intervene as enjoined by the laws of the country.

"The ball is now firmly in the court of CSA," said the Minister in a statement issued on Wednesday.

This development comes after a series of meetings with CSA. The most recent engagement held on Monday 12 October 2020, yielded no results.

Mthethwa has sent a letter to CSA Acting President Beresford Williams.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture said efforts have been made over several months to try to assist CSA to stabilise its governance matters. This followed an outcry regarding the failure of its leadership to manage its affairs effectively.

"Having evaluated the discussions as well as the subsequent reporting on this matter, I have now reached a point where I see no value in any further engagement with CSA," said Minister Mthethwa.

When the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) initiative yielded no positive results, the Minister personally held several meetings with the CSA board and met with the Members Council.

Similarly, further engagements have been held between SASCOC and the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee with negative outcomes.

The department said Mthethwa strongly believes that there is great merit in creating an environment where sports problems are handled within the sports movement and accordingly wishes to offer them every possible opportunity to demonstrate their stated commitment to cooperate on a way forward for cricket.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook Messenger gets new logo and chat features

Facebook Messenger has got a new logo along with some chat features that make it easier for users to stay connected with their friends and family.Today, Messenger gets a new look to mark our continued evolution from a simple way to message ...

President Ramaphosa hails late Dr Vuyo Mahlati as land reform champion

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the late Dr Vuyo Mahlati as a land reform champion and a tireless advocate for the empowerment of smallholder farmers and rural women. This is a great blow to the agricultural fraternity and to the count...

Kerala Congress (M) faction decides to walk out of UDF

Ahead of next years Assembly elections, the ruling LDF in Kerala on Wednesday got a shot in the arm as Kerala CongressM faction led by Jose K Mani decided to sever its decades old ties with the Congress-led UDF and work with the Left front ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The World Bank approved 12 billion in new funding for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments, while the G20 is poised to extend a multi-billion-dollar debt freeze for the wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020