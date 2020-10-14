Left Menu
NZ's oldest surviving Test cricketer John Reid dies at 92

He retired in 1965 and later became a New Zealand selector, manager, and an ICC match referee.

New Zealand's oldest surviving Test cricketer and former captain John Reid has died here at the age of 92, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday. Reid, regarded as one of the world's best all-rounders during his heyday in the fifties and early sixties, captained New Zealand in 34 Tests including, most notably, the country's first three victories.

"He was, and will remain, a household name in this country, having helped pave the way for everything that has come in his wake," New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said in a statement offering his tributes. The NZC release, however, did not specify the cause of Reid's death.

"Our thoughts and respect are with his family at this time: wife Norli; children Alison, Richard and Ann, and all his grand-children," White said. Born in Auckland, and educated in Wellington, Reid played 246 first-class games and scored 16128 runs at 41.35, including 39 centuries, while taking 466 wickets at 22.60. A hard-hitting right-handed batsman and a seam bowler, he played 58 Tests after making his debut as a 19-year-old in 1949, scoring 3428 runs at 33.28, while taking 85 wickets at 33.35.

Of his six Test centuries, the highest was 142 against South Africa in Johannesburg, in the Boxing Day Test of 1961. He retired in 1965 and later became a New Zealand selector, manager, and an ICC match referee.

The International Cricket Council Chief Executive Manu Sawhney was among those who offered his tributes, praising Reid's contribution to the game, which included a stint as an ICC Match Referee. "This is a sad day for cricket. He continued to contribute to the game in various capacities after retirement and had an admirable stint as an ICC Match Referee," said Sawhney.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences from everyone at the ICC to the family of one of the greats of the game and one whose career as a player, captain and match official will be long remembered," he added..

