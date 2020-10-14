Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League clubs reject 'Project Big Picture'

The "Project Big Picture" proposals would have seen an increase in funds for the 72 clubs in the Football League (EFL) but also include special voting rights for the biggest clubs in the Premier League and a reduction of teams in the top flight from 20 to 18. The plan has been fronted by EFL chairman Rick Parry and would have included a 250 million-pound ($325.85 million) bail-out for his clubs, who face acute financial issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:09 IST
Soccer-Premier League clubs reject 'Project Big Picture'

Premier League clubs on Wednesday rejected plans put forward by Liverpool and Manchester United for radical changes to the league's structures and finances and said they would conduct their own review of the game. The "Project Big Picture" proposals would have seen an increase in funds for the 72 clubs in the Football League (EFL) but also include special voting rights for the biggest clubs in the Premier League and a reduction of teams in the top flight from 20 to 18.

The plan has been fronted by EFL chairman Rick Parry and would have included a 250 million-pound ($325.85 million) bail-out for his clubs, who face acute financial issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But at a meeting on Wednesday of all 20 Premier League clubs, the plans were rejected with a separate, broader-based review by the entire league initiated and a more limited bail-out for lower division clubs.

"All 20 Premier League clubs today unanimously agreed that Project Big Picture will not be endorsed or pursued by the Premier League, or The FA," the league said in a statement. "Further, Premier League Shareholders agreed to work together as a 20-club collective on a strategic plan for the future structures and financing of English football, consulting with all stakeholders to ensure a vibrant, competitive and sustainable football pyramid."

The process will include the FA, the UK government and the EFL, added the statement. RESCUE PACKAGE

The Premier League also said it had agreed to offer a rescue package to League One and League Two (third and fourth tier) clubs. "This offer will consist of grants and interest-free loans totalling a further 50 million pounds on top of the £27.2m solidarity payments already advanced to League One and League Two this year, making a total of 77.2 million pounds," the statement said.

"Discussions will also continue with the EFL regarding Championship clubs' financial needs. This addresses Government concerns about lower league clubs' financial fragility." The UK government's Culture Minister Oliver Dowden, who is responsible for sport, has been urging the wealthier clubs to help out the lower league teams and said the offer was a "good start".

"I urge them to work together and stay focused on helping clubs through the crisis," he said. Despite the huge attention focused on the proposals, which were leaked on Sunday, neither of the two American owners, Liverpool's John W Henry or Manchester United's Joel Glazer, took part in the online meeting, leaving their executives to represent them.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters said the meeting had been "candid, constructive, positive in the end". Although FA chairman Greg Clarke said on Tuesday that the Project instigators had talked about a possible breakaway from the Premier League, Masters said he had heard no such threats.

"I don't think anybody has been talking about breaking away. So I want to make that clear," he said. Feelings have been running high among owners and officials from the Premier League's smaller clubs, some of whom believe the top teams tried to railroad them.

"Whilst there has been a lot of things said and done, a lot of speculation over the last four days, I don't think it's irreparably damaged the Premier League," Masters said. ($1 = 0.7672 pounds)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Parent of Brazil's JBS pleads guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges

Brazils JF Investimentos, parent company of the worlds largest meatpacker, JBS SA, pleaded guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges and agreed to pay 256 million in criminal fines, prosecutors said on Wednesday. Only half of the fine, 128 mil...

Aztec headdress would be damaged in journey to Mexico, Austrian museum says

Granting the wish of Mexicos president to have a famous Aztec-era headdress sent from Europe to Mexico for an exhibition would seriously damage the fragile pre-Hispanic artifact, the Austrian museum that houses it said on Wednesday. Preside...

France declares public health state of emergency over COVID-19

The French government on Wednesday declared a public health state of emergency, giving officials greater powers to impose new measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.Announcing the decision in a statement, the government said the epidemi...

Delhi Capitals' brilliant death bowling trumps Rajasthan Royals

Flavour of the season Rahul Tewatia didnt prove to be third time lucky in what turned out to be an incredible death overs performance by the Delhi Capitals pace attack in their 13-run victory in an IPL game on Wednesday. Anrich Nortje 233 w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020