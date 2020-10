Soccer-Clyne returns to Palace on short-term deal

Crystal Palace have signed right back Nathaniel Clyne on a short-term deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Clyne returns to Palace after eight years, having previously played 137 games for the London club between 2008-2012.

The 29-year-old left Palace for Southampton, before moving to Liverpool where he was part of the squad that reached the Champions League final in 2018. He also spent half a season on loan at Bournemouth, joining them in January 2019. Clyne left Liverpool when his contract expired at the end of June.

"It's surreal being back, enjoying it and hopefully I can just crack on and enjoy my football again," said Clyne, who has been capped 14 times by England.

