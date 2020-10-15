Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Portugal as impressive as ever, with or without Ronaldo

"Portugal have played well (without Ronaldo) plenty of times already," said Santos who, has lost only three competitive games since taking over six years ago. "We are certainly not better without him, but the team still have the capability, quality and strategy to face any opponents." On Wednesday, it was Diogo Jota's turn to shine.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 15:27 IST
Soccer-Portugal as impressive as ever, with or without Ronaldo

With or without Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal remain one of the most impressive teams in Europe as they showed once again with their 3-0 Nations League win over Sweden on Wednesday.

Sweden have made a habit of knocking teams such as Portugal out of their stride with their aggressive, physical style but the European champions refused to be bullied, even without their talismanic all-time record scorer. The 35-year-old was ruled out of the match on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 and flew back to Italy, where he plays for Juventus, before Wednesday's game to sit out at least 10 days in quarantine.

Ronaldo also missed the match at home to Croatia last month due to a toe infection -- but Portugal also won that one 4-1. In fact, there have often been murmurs that Portugal look a better, more coherent side without Ronaldo, whose presence can be overbearing for younger players.

Two years ago, he sat out of the Nations League qualifying stage altogether to concentrate on his club football and Portugal cruised through their group without losing. When he returned for the Final Four last year, Portugal won that as well, with Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick in their 3-1 semi-final win over Switzerland.

With a seemingly endless production line churning out talented players and a wily, down-to-earth coach in Fernando Santos, Portugal are always going to be a threat. "Portugal have played well (without Ronaldo) plenty of times already," said Santos who, has lost only three competitive games since taking over six years ago.

"We are certainly not better without him, but the team still have the capability, quality and strategy to face any opponents." On Wednesday, it was Diogo Jota's turn to shine. Selected as Ronaldo's replacement, the 23-year-old set up the first goal for Bernardo Silva and scored the other goals himself.

But Portugal were impressive all-round. Rui Patricio was unflappable in goal and the central defensive pairing of Pepe and Ruben Dias also looked solid. Best of all, maybe, was the midfield pairing of Danilo and the remarkably dependable William Carvalho, who is back in the team after a series of nagging injuries.

"We managed to make things easier for ourselves," said Angola-born Carvalho. "It wasn't in response to Ronaldo's absence - he's the best player in the world and his absence is always felt. But we performed well without Cristiano and that was our aim." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

JK Tyre & Industries expands presence of Truck Wheel Centre

Domestic tyre maker JK Tyre Industries on Thursday announced the expansion of Truck Wheel Centre with the launch of one such facility in Bhiwandi. Truck Wheel is a truckbus service centre that provides a one-stop solution to all tyre maint...

Impetus recognized as Asia's Dream Companies to Work For 2020 for the 4th time

NEW DELHI, Oct. 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., a software, products and services company focussed on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises, has been recognized as Asias Dream Companies to Work For 2020 ...

IAF team in France to make preparations to induct more Rafale jets

As it prepares to induct a second batch of Rafale jets, the Indian Air Force has sent a team of officials to France to oversee the logistical issues and review the training of a hand-picked group of pilots at the Saint-Dizier air base there...

EU sanctions Russian officials over Navalny poisoning

The European Union imposed sanctions on top Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in an unexpectedly robust and swift response to the August poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Pushed by France and Germany,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020