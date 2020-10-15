China pulls out of hosting Asian U23 tournament

The Chinese soccer federation has pulled out of hosting the men's Under-23 Asian Cup in 2022. The Asian Football Confederation says Chinese officials cited "scheduling conflicts, stadium completion timelines ahead of other international events and challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic." China will host the 2023 Asian Cup in new or renovated stadiums. The country is also scheduled to host FIFA's expanded Club World Cup. That tournament was postponed from June 2021 to a date yet to be decided.

The AFC says it will re-open bidding for the under-23 tournament. The AFC also postponed this year's indoor futsal championship to next year “in response to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Kuwait." AP SSC SSC