Rugby-South Africa withdraw from Rugby Championship - SANZAAR

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-10-2020 06:36 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 06:36 IST
World champions South Africa will not take part in the Rugby Championship, governing body SANZAAR said on Friday, leaving the southern hemisphere championship greatly diminished 16 days before its scheduled start. The annual test tournament also featuring New Zealand, Australia and Argentina was already delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and is being staged in one country for the first time.

"Naturally, it is extremely disappointing that the Springboks, due to the continued complexities of operating in and around this COVID environment, cannot fully compete in the previously planned six-round Rugby Championship," SANZAAR chief executive Andy Marinos said in a statement. The championship will now consist of six tests in Australia, starting with the third Bledisloe Cup clash between the hosts and New Zealand in Sydney on Oct. 31.

