Delegates from 16 countries came to India to learn Kho Kho: KKFI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:45 IST

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:45 IST
Delegations from 16 countries, including South Africa and Kenya, visited India before the coronavirus-forced lockdown to train in Kho Kho from coaches here, the national federation announced on Friday. The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) provided a coach, who taught the visiting members of these nations the technicalities of the sport before the lockdown came into effect in March.

"A delegation of around 16 nations -- like South Africa, Kenya, Korea -- came to India to learn Kho Kho from us. They want to promote Kho Kho in their respective nations," KKFI general secretary Mahender Singh Tyagi said in a media release. "We provided them a coach who taught them about the technicalities of the sport. When they left for their respective nations, they promised us that they will promote kho kho in their countries and would also hold tournaments in the near future," he added.

Tyagi added that the federation had planned to organise tournaments outside the country but was unable to go through with them due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Even, we had a plan to organise a tournament with some foreign countries but because of COVID-19 pandemic, everything got stalled," he said.

The KKFI official further added that the federation is in constant touch with all the Kho Kho athletes and the coaches are helping athletes to remain fit during the pandemic. Kho Kho was recognised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in 2018. The indigenous sport will be included as a demonstration sport in the Asian Indoor Games, with the possibility of being included as a discipline in the next Asian Games.

"We have a plan to host a World Championship also and work related to this is on. There was league in November this year but because of COVID-19 it got postponed and when we will finalise the next dates for it, we will share it," Tyagi said..

