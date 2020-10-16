Left Menu
Hyderabad FC rope in youngsters Akash Mishra, Rohit Danu and Biaka Jongte

The trio will be with the ISL club till the end of the 2022-23 season. The youngsters who played in the I-League for Indian Arrows have also been capped by the national team at the youth level, and join a host of U-22 players at Hyderabad FC.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-10-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:58 IST
Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Friday roped in the services of youngsters Akash Mishra, Rohit Danu and Lalbiakhlua 'Biaka' Jongte ahead of the upcoming season. The trio will be with the ISL club till the end of the 2022-23 season.

The youngsters who played in the I-League for Indian Arrows have also been capped by the national team at the youth level, and join a host of U-22 players at Hyderabad FC. HFC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said, "Our philosophy at Hyderabad FC is to have a right mix of young and experienced players." "We see the youngsters as a crucial part of not just our squad, but our overall project and we're very happy to have signed Biaka, Akash and Rohit.

"All three of them have been training with the team in Goa and we believe they will become important players for our club in the future," he added. A full-back by trait, Akash spent three years training in Germany after making it through the trials conducted by U Dream Football Academy in 2015.

The 18-year-old returned to India in 2018 and soon broke into the U-18 side. He scored twice in seven games, helping the team clinch the SAFF Championships in 2019 before joining Indian Arrows. Rohit, 18, a gifted attacker, started training with the AIFF Elite Academy at a tender age, and was the youngest member of India's camp for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017.

Injuries halted his progress in the national side but Rohit broke the record to stand as the youngest ever goal scorer in the I-League, with his strike for Arrows against Aizawl in January 2019, at the age of 16. A pro-active shot-stopper, Biaka, who played local football in Mizoram, first came into the limelight when he helped India U-15s to the SAFF Championship victory in 2017.

He was also a part of the Indian squad that reached the quarter finals of the AFC U16 Championship in 2018. A regular presence under the bar for India's age-group sides. The 18-year-old also helped India win a four-nation tournament in Serbia, where he was named the 'Best Goalkeeper' for his efforts. He added the SAFF U19 Championship to his honours last year with the national side while impressing with Arrows in the I-League.

