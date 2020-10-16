Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Rajasthan Royals need to perform collectively in coming games, says Archer

Rajasthan Royals are second from the bottom in the points table but fast bowler Jofra Archer still believes that the Steve Smith-led side can qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:43 IST
IPL 13: Rajasthan Royals need to perform collectively in coming games, says Archer
Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals are second from the bottom in the points table but fast bowler Jofra Archer still believes that the Steve Smith-led side can qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The Royals have six points from eight games and Archer feels that the side just needs to get together and collectively do well in the upcoming matches.

"I think there are wins out there and we just as a team need to go out there and get those wins. We've had some good performances this year now we just need to get together and do well collectively in the coming games," said Archer in a release issued by Rajasthan Royals. The pace spearhead said that Royals have been in these types of situations and they know how to come out from this.

"We've been in this situation and before and have come back from this, so we're not panicking about this, we know it can be done and I believe in this team to do it," said Archer. Rajasthan Royals had failed to chase down 162 as the side was restricted to 148/8 by Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Royals bowler Jaydev Unadkat said that the team lacked a bit in certain aspects and will improve in the upcoming games. "I think we've done well in phases in the last couple of games. We've lacked a bit in certain aspects which we would like to improve going ahead. We're still in with a chance to make the playoffs, the table is still very open and the team which has momentum on their side in this crunch phase will qualify," said Unadkat.

The Royals will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Chirag chose to contest separately from NDA, is misleading people by using BJP leaders' names: Javadekar

By Pragya Kaushika Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has put its top leadership on the job to ensure that Lok Janshakti Party LJP chief Chirag Paswan will not mislead the people of poll-bound Bihar by invoking names of its top leadership.While sen...

Farm sentiments remain positive led by good monsoon: Report

Farm sentiments have remained buoyant mainly driven by healthy monsoon and further optimism of a good kharif crop, according to a report. Agriculture income is likely to benefit over the medium term aided by increased government focus on ru...

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder who fought terrorism in Punjab shot dead

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu who fought terrorism in Punjab was shot dead by unknown assailants in Tarn Taran district on Friday, months after the government withdrew his security cover. The motorcycle-borne men pumped four...

Liberty Steel makes 'non-binding indicative offer' to acquire Thyssenkrupp Steel assets in Europe

UK-based Liberty Steel Group on Friday said it has made a non-binding indicative offer to Thyssenkrupp to acquire the German steel majors assets in Europe. &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; Liberty Steel Group is part of diversifi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020