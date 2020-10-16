Left Menu
Norwich City's Tom Trybull joins Blackburn Rovers on season-long loan

Norwich City on Friday announced that Tom Trybull has joined Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan.

ANI | Norwich | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:07 IST
Tom Trybull (Photo/ Blackburn Rovers Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Norwich City on Friday announced that Tom Trybull has joined Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan. "Tom Trybull has joined Championship side Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan deal," Norwich City said in a statement.

Born in Berlin, the German midfielder represented a host of clubs in his homeland, including Hansa Rostock, Werder Bremen, St Pauli and Greuther Furth, before joining Dutch Eredivisie side Den Haag in summer 2016. A year later, Trybull teamed up with fellow countryman Daniel Farke at Norwich. He featured 20 times in the Championship in 2017-18, before playing 31 league games the following season, as Norwich secured promotion to the Premier League by claiming the top spot.

A German youth international, the defensive midfielder made 16 appearances in the top flight last term. Blackburn currently sits on the sixth position in the Championship table, after collecting seven points from their opening four games. Norwich City, on the other hand, are placed on the 17th position after amassing just four points from their four games.

"Everyone at Norwich City wishes Tom all the best for the season ahead," the statement further read. (ANI)

