Howrah Bridge to get Bagan's green-maroon illumination for I-League triumph

The iconic Howrah Bridge will be illuminated with traditional green and maroon lights on Sunday and Monday evenings to celebrate Mohun Bagan's 2019-20 I-League triumph, the club said on Friday. "The bridge will be illuminated from 6.30 pm to 10 pm to commemorate the success of I-League champions, Mohun Bagan. We sincerely thank the chairman of Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port Trust and all who are involved for honouring us," the club stated.

"Further, club president Swapan Sadhan Bose will also unveil a champions plaque during the trophy handing ceremony and the plaque will be installed at the club later," the club stated. Mohun Bagan had downed former champions Aizawl FC 1-0 to clinch the I-League with four rounds to spare on March 10 but the celebrations had to wait because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AIFF will hand over the I-League trophy to the club members at a five-star hotel which will be followed by a victory procession to the club tent in the Maidan. The coveted trophy would be placed in a glass cascade in an open van and the procession would traverse through important landmarks of the city. The club will also float four sky balloons with the branding of I-League Trophy in Howrah, Dharamatala, Deshapriya Park and Hedua-Vivekananda Road, the club stated.

The club will arrange a video call with their I-League winning coaches and players who will not be able to present physically because of the pandemic. The entire programme will be streamed live on their official Facebook page. West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas and I-League CEO Sunando Dhar would be present along with the club officials.