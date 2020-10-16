KKR score 148/5 against Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 148 for five against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Batting first, KKR's pace spearhead Pat Cummins top-scored with an unbeaten 36-ball 53 while new captain Eoin Morgan remained not out on 39 off 29 balls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, even as the other established batsmen failed to impress.

