Left Menu
Development News Edition

KKR score 148/5 against Mumbai Indians

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:18 IST
KKR score 148/5 against Mumbai Indians
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 148 for five against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Batting first, KKR's pace spearhead Pat Cummins top-scored with an unbeaten 36-ball 53 while new captain Eoin Morgan remained not out on 39 off 29 balls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, even as the other established batsmen failed to impress.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 148/5 in 20 overs (Pat Cummins 53 not out, Eoin Morgan 39 not out; Rahul Chahar 2/18) vs Mumbai Indians.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-'Dueling electors' pose risk of U.S. vote deadlock

In the United States, a candidate becomes president by securing the most electoral votes rather than winning a majority of the national popular vote. Known as the Electoral College, the system allots electors to the 50 states and the Distri...

450 kg fake ghee seized in UP's Ghaziabad

Food safety authorities and police raided a unit in Kavi Nagar in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad district where 4.5 quintals of impure ghee was made in the name of branded companies and arrested two men working there, officials said on Friday. Th...

Hungary arts university protesters defy order to end blockade

Students at Hungarys University of Theatre and Film Arts SZFE defied an order by its chancellor to end a blockade in a row over the imposition of a government-appointed board that protesters say undermines the schools autonomy.We SZFE stude...

Accomplice of SPO who decamped with two AK 47 rifles caught after gunfight in J-K's Budgam

The accomplice of a Special Police Officer SPO posted in Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam who had decamped was caught by the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF on Friday after a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Police. As per a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020