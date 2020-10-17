IPL 13: Love tough situations and look to make an impact, says MI all-rounder Krunal

By Baidurjo Bhose Krunal Pandya's role in the Mumbai Indians unit is similar to that of a goalkeeper. While he is an integral part of the set-up, he isn't the most talked about player in the unit. Not only is he expected to hit those quick-fire runs at the end of the innings, he is also Rohit Sharma's go-to-man when the team needs quick wickets.

While Krunal hasn't really had too many opportunities with the bat apart from that 4-ball 20 that he hit against Sunrisers Hyderabad in this edition of the Indian Premier League, the all-rounder isn't perturbed. He believes his job is to fit into the role that the management gives him. "Yeah, I am playing this role for the last four-five overs. This year also I am happy with the way I have been going about with my batting and bowling. This year we have been doing really well and the top-order has done well so I haven't really batted, but the little I have, I have tried to create an impact.

"Bowling wise also, I have tried to do well. I have bowled those crucial overs and I am happy how I have gone about it. And yes, like you said, it is a thankless job, but I love those tough situations and I wait for those as a player. You know, go out their and bail your team out from those tough situations and win games for the team," he told ANI during an interaction with select media. While Krunal has been good with the impactful knocks or picking the crucial wickets, an India comeback is also very much at the back of his mind. But the all-rounder makes it clear that the team comes first.

"I also want to comeback into the Indian team. If you see the games I have played for India, I have done well in terms of the bowling I did. I got Man of the Match awards. Overall I was happy with the journey with the Indian team. I am looking forward to making a comeback. "At the end of the day, I have never thought about it as an individual. I have always believed in keeping the team first, be it for India, Mumbai Indians or Baroda. Sometimes, if the required run-rate is 15 and you bowl a 6-run over, that is as good as a four-wicket haul.

"Again, that 4-ball 20 against SRH created an impact and brought the momentum back for us. I never think about those big runs or picking wickets. It is about what is important for the team," he explained. (ANI)