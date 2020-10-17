Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Love tough situations and look to make an impact, says MI all-rounder Krunal

Krunal Pandya's role in the Mumbai Indians unit is similar to that of a goalkeeper. While he is an integral part of the set-up, he isn't the most talked about player in the unit. Not only is he expected to hit those quick-fire runs at the end of the innings, he is also Rohit Sharma's go-to-man when the team needs quick wickets.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 17-10-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 16:28 IST
IPL 13: Love tough situations and look to make an impact, says MI all-rounder Krunal
MI all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose Krunal Pandya's role in the Mumbai Indians unit is similar to that of a goalkeeper. While he is an integral part of the set-up, he isn't the most talked about player in the unit. Not only is he expected to hit those quick-fire runs at the end of the innings, he is also Rohit Sharma's go-to-man when the team needs quick wickets.

While Krunal hasn't really had too many opportunities with the bat apart from that 4-ball 20 that he hit against Sunrisers Hyderabad in this edition of the Indian Premier League, the all-rounder isn't perturbed. He believes his job is to fit into the role that the management gives him. "Yeah, I am playing this role for the last four-five overs. This year also I am happy with the way I have been going about with my batting and bowling. This year we have been doing really well and the top-order has done well so I haven't really batted, but the little I have, I have tried to create an impact.

"Bowling wise also, I have tried to do well. I have bowled those crucial overs and I am happy how I have gone about it. And yes, like you said, it is a thankless job, but I love those tough situations and I wait for those as a player. You know, go out their and bail your team out from those tough situations and win games for the team," he told ANI during an interaction with select media. While Krunal has been good with the impactful knocks or picking the crucial wickets, an India comeback is also very much at the back of his mind. But the all-rounder makes it clear that the team comes first.

"I also want to comeback into the Indian team. If you see the games I have played for India, I have done well in terms of the bowling I did. I got Man of the Match awards. Overall I was happy with the journey with the Indian team. I am looking forward to making a comeback. "At the end of the day, I have never thought about it as an individual. I have always believed in keeping the team first, be it for India, Mumbai Indians or Baroda. Sometimes, if the required run-rate is 15 and you bowl a 6-run over, that is as good as a four-wicket haul.

"Again, that 4-ball 20 against SRH created an impact and brought the momentum back for us. I never think about those big runs or picking wickets. It is about what is important for the team," he explained. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Shoppers in 85% of Indian Towns Place Orders in Snapdeal's "Kum Mein Dum" Sale

Users avail maximum discounts on home, fashion and fitness products Gurugram, Haryana, India NewsVoirSnapdeal, Indias leading e-commerce marketplace, shared early highlights of its first Kum Mein Dum Diwali Sale, which kicked off yesterday....

IndiGo to charge Rs 100 for check-in at airport counters

IndiGo will charge a passenger Rs 100 service fee if he or she wants to check-in at the airport counters from Saturday onwards, the airline said in a statement. The aviation ministry had in May made it mandatory for passengers to do web che...

Three vaccines in advanced stages of development in India, out of which 2 are in Phase II, one is in Phase-III: PMO statement.

Three vaccines in advanced stages of development in India, out of which 2 are in Phase II, one is in Phase-III PMO statement....

Azerbaijan and Armenia allege truce violations, accuse each other in shelling

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other on Saturday of fresh attacks in violation of a week-old Russian-brokered truce that has failed to halt the worst fighting in the South Caucasus since the 1990s. Baku said 13 civilians were killed an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020