Soccer-Gerrard says Rangers must stay humble after 'Old Firm' success

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said his team cannot get carried away after they beat reigning champions Celtic 2-0 on Saturday and challenged his players to go the distance and win the Scottish Premiership title.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 09:34 IST
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said his team cannot get carried away after they beat reigning champions Celtic 2-0 on Saturday and challenged his players to go the distance and win the Scottish Premiership title. A brace from Englishman Connor Goldson helped league leaders Rangers secure consecutive victories in the "Old Firm" derby for the first time since 2009, after a 2-1 win in their last league meeting in December.

"There will be no getting carried away. We need to remain humble. It could be different because the last time we won here it was then the winter break and that ruined our rhythm and fluidity," Gerrard told Sky Sports on Saturday. "The players are showing more maturity, but we still have a lot of hard work to do and we respect the team we're chasing.

"We weren't at our fluent best, but we didn't need to be... It was a really mature, experienced performance but we need more of that for the rest of the season. That's our biggest challenge - can we go the distance?" Rangers finished the 2019-20 campaign, truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic, 13 points behind Celtic, who won a record-equalling ninth straight league crown.

Gerrard's side have 29 points from 11 matches this season while Celtic are four points behind but have a game in hand.

