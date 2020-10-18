Left Menu
Jadeja bowling final over was advantage for us, says Dhawan

A modest Dhawan praised Axar's contribution and said having a quality all-rounder makes a big difference. "Axar Patel has been a great asset, whenever we demand good overs from him, he does the job.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 18-10-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 12:13 IST
Chennai Super Kings' left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowling the final over was an advantage for Delhi Capitals' left-handed duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel, the senior opener acknowledged after his maiden IPL hundred. Capitalising on the lives he got, Dhawan hit 101 while Axar smashed three sixes in the final over, as Delhi Capitals knocked off the required 17 runs for a five-wicket win over CSK here on Saturday.

"We knew (Dwayne) Bravo would not be able to bowl the last over and it would be bowled by Jadeja. We being left-handers, we had a certain advantage against Jadeja," Dhawan said at the post-match press conference. With his death overs specialist Bravo walking off the field due to a groin injury, CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni asked Jadeja to bowl the last six balls after Sam Curran conceded just four runs in the penultimate over. "Sam Curran bowled well very in the 19th over, his yorker execution was very good, dew was also there and we took advantage of that as well," Dhawan said. A modest Dhawan praised Axar's contribution and said having a quality all-rounder makes a big difference.

"Axar Patel has been a great asset, whenever we demand good overs from him, he does the job. He is normally very economical. Having a quality all-rounder makes a big difference," he added. On his own performance, Dhawan said he tries to remain positive and confident.

"I was always focussing on my process. I was playing well. I stayed positive and confident. Lots of experience behind me, changed the numbers as well. "Every time I am scoring runs, I am making mistakes as well. I was analysing what to do, what shot to play and what not to play. I pick and choose what shots to play or strategy I should use on different kind of pitches." Dhawan further said the team was playing very good cricket and everyone was doing their job as DC grabbed the top spot with their latest win. "It is a great feeling. The best thing is we are playing very good cricket, everyone is doing their job and that's a great sign for us. "We all stay hungry and we make sure that we focus on the process. We guys make sure that we stay fresh as well," he signed off.

