Soccer-Spanish second division game suspended after COVID-19 positives

Spanish soccer's organising body La Liga said that Sunday's second division encounter between Alcorcon and Ponferradina has been suspended due to positive COVID-19 cases.

La Liga, which runs the top two divisions in Spanish soccer, said after midnight on Saturday that it had asked the national federation to postpone the game after four members of Alcorcon's squad and staff tested positive.

"By Resolution of the Professional Competition Committee... the AD Alcorcon-SD Ponferradina match that was to be held today has been suspended," La Liga wrote on Twitter on Sunday.