Soccer-Brighton sign striker Welbeck on one-year deal

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Danny Welbeck on a free transfer with the former England striker penning a one-year deal, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 16:55 IST
Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Danny Welbeck on a free transfer with the former England striker penning a one-year deal, the Premier League club said on Sunday. Welbeck, 29, was released by Watford after the club were relegated from the top flight. He previously played for Manchester United and Arsenal in a career often blighted by injury.

While the window has closed for both international and domestic transfers, out-of-contract players can sign for any club at any time. "We are delighted to have Danny joining us. He will complement our existing striking options," Brighton manager Graham Potter said in a statement.

"He's got an undoubted pedigree, and he is quick and technically very good. He will add to our attacking threat and we are thrilled to add another player of his experience and quality." Welbeck has 42 caps for England with 16 goals but has not played for his country since 2018 following a string of injuries.

