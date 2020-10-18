Left Menu
I-League champions trophy handed over to Mohun Bagan

The I-League 2019-20 trophy was handed over to the champions Mohun Bagan at a city hotel in Kolkata on Sunday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-10-2020 17:22 IST
Mohun Bagan players and other officials with the I-League troply (Photo/ I-League Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The I-League 2019-20 trophy was handed over to the champions Mohun Bagan at a city hotel in Kolkata on Sunday. Aroop Biswas, Minister of Public Works and Youth Services & Sports of West Bengal; Sunando Dhar, CEO, Leagues, All India Football Federation; Jaydeep Mukherjee, General Secretary, Indian Football Association (IFA) were present alongside Mohun Bagan officials and players.

Sunando Dhar highlighted that the Mariners played the "best brand of football" to conquer the I-League in the 2019-20 season. "The football Mohun Bagan presented us in this season was exceptional. Since the starting of the season, they played with authority and conviction. On behalf of the All India Football Federation I would like to congratulate entire Mohun Bagan family," Dhar said in a statement.

"Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF would have been here with us but unfortunately he could not because of his personal loss. He has also sent his best wishes for Mohun Bagan," Dhar mentioned. Aroop Biswas labelled the century-old club as an institution whose "path-breaking journey is important" while congratulating them for their historic feat.

"I would like to congratulate Mohun Bagan from the bottom of my heart for their stupendous success. I would request the century-old club to strengthen their Academy so more Bengali youngsters get the opportunity to represent at the highest stage," he said. "For an institution like Mohun Bagan winning a trophy is not the primary target. For a club that has won 200-odd trophies over time, the path-breaking journey is more important", Biswas added.

Jaydeep Mukherjee, Secretary, Indian Football Association said: "Congratulations to Mohun Bagan. They need to be applauded for their tremendous effort. Their performance speaks volume and their I-League triumph has brought further glory to Bengal Football. Aroop Biswas has always guided us. Without his support, we couldn't have organised I-League qualifiers successfully. Now, we'll look forward to the next edition of organising I-League 2020-21 successfully." (ANI)

