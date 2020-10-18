Left Menu
Andrew Robertson disappointed after draw against Everton

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson expressed disappointment after his side witnessed a 2-2 draw against Everton in the Premier League.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 18-10-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 18:22 IST
Andrew Robertson disappointed after draw against Everton
Andrew Robertson (Photo/ Andrew Robertson Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson expressed disappointment after his side witnessed a 2-2 draw against Everton in the Premier League. "It's obviously disappointing and I think we'll be the more disappointed team," the club's official website quoted Robertson as saying.

Liverpool took a lead in the third minute of the game after Sadio Mane struck a goal but that did not last long as Michael Keane scored an equalizer in the 19th minute. In the second half, Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead in the 72nd minute but Dominic Calvert-Lewin leveled the scores in the 81st minute and the match concluded on the same. Also, in the previous match, Liverpool had suffered a humiliating 7-2 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa.

Robertson said his side will accept the draw against Everton and move on to the next game. "I thought we were a lot better today. We were a lot better, we were more confident, we played our football, we pressed them, we were in their faces, we kept the ball really well and created chances. So, on another day we might have been further ahead before what happened, happened. We'll take the draw and move on to the next game," he said. (ANI)

