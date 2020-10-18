Left Menu
Motorcycling-Rins battles past Marquez to seal victory at Aragon GP

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 19:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Suzuki's Alex Rins held off a spirited challenge from Repsol Honda rookie Alex Marquez to claim his first victory of the season at the Aragon Grand Prix in Spain on Sunday. Rins' team mate Joan Mir finished third to take the Championship lead from pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo, who finished a disappointing 18th for Petronas Yamaha.

Starting 10th on the grid, Rins stormed out of the blocks to move up to fourth on the opening lap before moving past Yamaha's early pace-setter Maverick Vinales to take the lead on lap eight. Marquez, fresh off his maiden MotoGP podium finish in France last weekend, climbed up nine spots and tested Rins in the final five laps, but the Suzuki rider held his nerve to seal victory on home soil.

