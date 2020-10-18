Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Shanghai sides share goalless draw in CSL playoffs

Li was again denied, this time by Zeng, five minutes from time to leave SIPG coach Vitor Pereira screaming in frustration, while Yang Xu almost stole the win for Shenhua with an injury time header, but the ball sailed just the wrong side of the post. The teams will meet again on Friday, with the winner taking on either Jiangsu Suning or Chongqing Lifan in the playoff semi-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 20:03 IST
Soccer-Shanghai sides share goalless draw in CSL playoffs

More than 5,000 fans watched former champions Shanghai SIPG play out a goalless draw with local rivals Shanghai Shenhua in the first leg of their Chinese Super League quarter-final playoff in Suzhou on Sunday. SIPG's Marko Arnautovic suffered a bloodied nose in a clash with Shenhua’s Stephane M’Bia, while SIPG goalkeeper Yan Junling was substituted before the break after taking a heavy blow to the head.

M’Bia was on hand to snuff out SIPG’s best chance 15 minutes from time when the former Queens Park Rangers defender blocked Li Shenglong’s attempt on the goal-line with goalkeeper Zeng Cheng well beaten. Li was again denied, this time by Zeng, five minutes from time to leave SIPG coach Vitor Pereira screaming in frustration, while Yang Xu almost stole the win for Shenhua with an injury time header, but the ball sailed just the wrong side of the post.

The teams will meet again on Friday, with the winner taking on either Jiangsu Suning or Chongqing Lifan in the playoff semi-finals. Henan Jianye, meanwhile, will take a 1-0 advantage into the second leg of their relegation playoff against Wuhan Zall after Brazilian striker Henrique Dourado scored the only goal of their game in Dalian.

Dourado saw his penalty saved after Christian Bassogog was upended in the area by Liao Junjian but scored on the rebound after goalkeeper Dong Chunyu parried the ball back into his path. The pair face off again on Friday with the winner guaranteed a place in the top flight of Chinese football next season.

The loser will remain in the battle to avoid claiming one of the two relegation places.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Scoreboard: KKR vs SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings Jonny Bairstow c Russell b Chakravarthy 36 Kane Williamson c Rana b Ferguson 29 Priyam Garg b Ferguson 4 David Warner not out 47 Manish Pandey b Ferguson 6 Vijay Shankar c Gill b Cummins 7 Abdul Samad c Gill b Ma...

Special Relief Commissioner issues advisory to collectors in view of IMD warning in Odisha

Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha on Sunday issued an advisory to all collectors in view of the Indian Meteorological Department IMD forecast of the formation of low-pressure area over east-central Bay of Bengal. IMD has predicted that th...

French virus curfew produces eerie quiet on streets of Paris

The streets of Paris and eight other French cities were deserted on Saturday night on the first day of the government-imposed 9 p.m. curfew that is scheduled to last for at least four weeks. The measure was announced by French President Emm...

US, Israeli envoys fly to Bahrain to advance nascent ties

A joint American-Israeli delegation headed Sunday for Bahrain, where officials will be signing a number of bilateral agreements following an announcement last month to normalize relations. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Israeli Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020