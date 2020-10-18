Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Ferguson scalps fifer as KKR beat SRH in Super Over thriller

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling Super Over clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 18-10-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 20:26 IST
IPL 13: Ferguson scalps fifer as KKR beat SRH in Super Over thriller
Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling Super Over clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday. SRH were required 30 runs from the last two overs. Shivam Mavi bowled the penultimate over and conceded 12 runs including the wicket of in-form Samad (23).

Hyderabad needed 18 runs off the last six balls. Struggling Andre Russell bowled the last over of the innings. Warner failed to score two off the last ball and the match went into the Super Over. Hyderabad scored 163/6 in their 20 overs. Ferguson bowled the Super Over for KKR and bagged two wickets in the first three balls. KKR were required three runs to win off the Super Over.

Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik came in to bat for KKR and put their team over the line easily against spinner Rashid Khan. Chasing a moderate target of 164, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson provided a solid 58-run stand for the opening wicket. Lockie Ferguson bagged his Kiwi skipper Williamson (29) in the seventh over.

Priyam Garg joined Bairstow in the middle and added 12-run for the second wicket. Ferguson struck again in his second over and this time dismissed youngster Garg (4). In the next over, spinner Varun Chakravarthy scalped in-form Bairstow after playing a knock of 36 runs. Skipper David Warner and Manish Pandey added 12-run to the scoreboard before the latter was departed in the 12th over.

Pandey just scored six runs. Vijay Shankar came in to bat at number six and joined Warner in the middle. Shankar (7) failed to add big runs under his name and was claimed by Pat Cummins in the 16th over. Abdul Samad and Warner added a quick partnership of 37-run for the sixth wicket. Samad played a knock of 23 off 15 balls. Warner remained unbeaten on 47*.

For KKR, Lockie Ferguson, playing in his first game of the season, scalped three wickets. Earlier, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik played crucial knocks of 34 and 29* respectively, in the end, to help the team set a target of 164 runs.

After being asked to bat first, KKR got off to a good start with openers Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi scoring regular boundaries. The duo formed a 48-run partnership before Thangarasu Natarajan, in the sixth over, dismissed Tripathi. In the 12th over, Rashid Khan removed Gill (36) and in the next over, Nitish Rana was also sent back to the pavilion by Vijay Shankar which reduced KKR to 88/3. Morgan and Andre Russell were the next batsmen and helped KKR get past the 100-run mark.

Both added 17 runs on the board before Russell gave away an easy catch to Shankar off Natarajan's delivery in the 15th over. Karthik then took the field. Morgan and Karthik played brilliantly and guided KKR to a decent total. Morgan scored 16 runs in the final over before getting out on the final delivery of the innings.

Brief scores: KKR 163/5 (Shubman Gill 36, Eoin Morgan 34, Thangarasu Natarajan 2-40); SRH 163/6 (David Warner 47*, Jonny Bairstow 36, Lockie Ferguson 3-15). Super Over: SRH 2-2 (Abdul Samad 2, Lockie Ferguson 2-2) lost to KKR 3/0 (Eoin Morgan 1*).

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

300 Congress members including Harish Rawat booked for holding rally in Haridwar

Three hundred Congress leaders and workers including former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat have been booked under Disaster Management Act for holding a rally in Haridwar on October 17. Harish Rawat and Congress leaders took out a m...

IPL 13: Warner 'quite disappointed' as SRH suffer third consecutive defeat

After suffering a third consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH skipper David Warner said he is quite disappointed as his side came too close to the victory in all the last three games but failed to get ...

PM Modi's lookalike all set to contest Bihar elections, aspires to become CM

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey Abhinanandan Pathak, who shot to fame for his uncanny resemblance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set to take the plunge into politics by contesting in Bihar elections 2020 from Hathua constituency i...

NC, PDP befooling people in name of 'Gupkar alliance': BJP leader

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Sunday claimed that the NC and the PDP are befooling people in the name of Gupkar alliance and said his party is promise-bound to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He alleged that the Kashmiri mains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020