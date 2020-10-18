Left Menu
IPL 13: Warner 'quite disappointed' as SRH suffer third consecutive defeat

After suffering a third consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said he is 'quite disappointed' as his side came 'too close' to the victory in all the last three games but failed to get over the line.

18-10-2020
SRH skipper David Warner (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a third consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said he is 'quite disappointed' as his side came 'too close' to the victory in all the last three games but failed to get over the line. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated SRH in a thrilling Super Over clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday. Both teams scored 163 runs in their allotted 20 overs which had dragged the match into the Super Over.

"I don't know where to start. That was too good a game. We probably leaked a few too many towards the back end but for us, it's about trying to finish games. We've come too close in the last three games and we haven't got across the line. I am quite disappointed," Warner said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports. "I stick by my decision (of bowling first). Obviously coming away from Dubai, this wicket here looked like a nice batting wicket and wasn't gonna change too much. To be honest, it didn't. It held up a little bit in the middle overs but at the end of the day, there's no excuse," he added.

SRH needed 30 runs from the last two overs. Shivam Mavi bowled the penultimate over and conceded 12 runs and took the wicket of in-form Abdul Samad (23). Hyderabad needed 18 runs off the last six balls and struggling Andre Russell bowled the last over of the innings. Warner failed to score two off the last ball and the match went into the Super Over.

Lockie Ferguson bowled the Super Over for KKR and bagged two wickets in the first three balls. KKR required three runs to win. Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik came in to bat and took KKR over the line easily. Warner further stated: "I thought 165-170 was a par total and you saw that towards the back end, we lost wickets at the crucial time again. He's (Williamson) got a niggle near the top end of the adductors, so hopefully, he gets some physio treatment in the next couple of days and comes up for our next game."

