Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Zamalek win away in first leg of Champions League semi-final

Achraf Bencharki’s first-half goal earned Egyptian side Zamalek a 1-0 win over Moroccan hosts Raja Casablanca in the first leg of their African Champions League semi-final on Sunday.

Reuters | Casablanca | Updated: 19-10-2020 03:29 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 03:14 IST
Soccer-Zamalek win away in first leg of Champions League semi-final

Achraf Bencharki's first-half goal earned Egyptian side Zamalek a 1-0 win over Moroccan hosts Raja Casablanca in the first leg of their African Champions League semi-final on Sunday. The result boosted Zamalek chances of setting up a clash against bitter Cairo rivals Al Ahly in next month's final.

Al Ahly beat Wydad Casablanca 2-0 in the first leg of their semi-final in a near-empty Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca on Saturday. Bencharki headed home at the back post at the end of winger Ahmed Sayed's cross to give Zamalek an 18th-minute lead, with the home side guilty of some sloppy defending.

Morocco-born Bencharki had another good chance to add a second early in the second half but overran the opportunity with just the Raja goalkeeper to beat. Raja dominated the second half and created several half chances but could not break down a watertight Zamalek defence.

Zamalek will host next week's return tie in Egypt.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

Science News Roundup: Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Zamalek win away in first leg of Champions League semi-final

Achraf Bencharkis first-half goal earned Egyptian side Zamalek a 1-0 win over Moroccan hosts Raja Casablanca in the first leg of their African Champions League semi-final on Sunday. The result boosted Zamalek chances of setting up a clash a...

Lopez Obrador criticizes DEA role in Mexico after ex-army chief's arrest

Mexicos president has criticized the historic role played by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration DEA in his country days after a former Mexican army chief was arrested in Los Angeles on drugs charges at the behest of the DEA. President...

NFL-Jaguars' 27-year-old kicker nails his first regular-season field-goal attempt

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Jon Brown notched a 31-yard field goal in the first quarter of his teams 34-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, a play that would scarcely warrant mention if not for it being the first field goal he had ever ...

Britain tells businesses to step up plans for no-deal EU exit

Britain is urging businesses to step up preparations for a no-deal exit from the European Union when transitional arrangements end, telling them in a campaign that time is running out. Talks between Britain and the EU on a trade deal ended ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020