Rugby-Wallabies leave New Zealand with hope despite Eden Park mauling

The Wallabies leave New Zealand after a traditional Eden Park spanking but showed enough on the two-test tour to give fans hope of a genuine contest in the remainder of the Bledisloe Cup and the upcoming Rugby Championship.

Australia predicted a backlash in Auckland after the Wellington draw, and the All Blacks duly delivered in a 27-7 victory that extended a 34-year winning streak over the Wallabies at the Auckland venue. The Wallabies now trail 1-0 in the four-test Bledisloe, the annual series contested by the trans-Tasman nations, ahead of the third clash in Sydney in two weeks' time.

However, the Australians are buoyed that the series remains alive -- a novelty after two tests in New Zealand -- and expect to be stronger on home soil. "The good thing is we get to play them in two weeks’ time and I can guarantee it will be a better outcome," Wallabies prop James Slipper told reporters on Monday.

"Yes, we've got a lot of work to do, but we don't feel like we're too far away, as well." The 20-point loss might suggest otherwise but despite handling errors and some 40 missed tackles there were some good signs from the Wallabies in just their second match under Dave Rennie.

The set piece was steady, with hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa helping to straighten the lineout after Folau Fainga'a's throwing troubles in Wellington. Their attack also showed plenty of variation, only for poor finishing to cost two tries in the second half, easing the pressure on the home side.

Wallabies teams of recent years might have capitulated after falling 20 points behind early in the second half but Rennie's side buckled down to stave off a confidence-sapping humiliation. Still, Rennie and his staff may be worried about how to replace inside centre Matt Toomua, who came off in the first half after aggravating a recurring groin problem.

The team lost shape and a defensive bulwark without second playmaker Toomua, and his absence put more pressure on flyhalf James O'Connor, who was unable to repeat his standout performance in Wellington. Toomua's injury did allow Jordan Petaia to come on for a livewire cameo at centre, with Hunter Paisami shifting forward to 12.

But persisting with such a raw midfield could prove risky in a potentially decisive third Bledisloe match, which doubles as the opener of the depleted Rugby Championship. Rennie mentioned the uncapped Irae Simone as another option at centre but may prefer the experience of utility back Reece Hodge if Toomua loses the race to be fit.

After a relentless month featuring two tests, two weeks in hotel quarantine in New Zealand and the Super Rugby AU final, the Wallabies will be glad to be out of "each other's pockets" for a while, said Slipper. "It’s just important you take that mental break and come in ready to go," he said. (Editing by Peter Rutherford )

