Left Menu
Development News Edition

Was a bit angry and upset heading into the Super Over: Chris Gayle

The big-hitting Chris Gayle revealed that he felt "angry and upset" going in to the Super Over after Kings XI Punjab were in a comfortable position to win the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in regulation period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 12:54 IST
Was a bit angry and upset heading into the Super Over: Chris Gayle

The big-hitting Chris Gayle revealed that he felt "angry and upset" going in to the Super Over after Kings XI Punjab were in a comfortable position to win the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in regulation period. After defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore off the last ball, KXIP once again found themselves taking the run chase too deep against Mumbai, leading the game to two Super Overs on Sunday.

Chasing 11 runs in the second Super Over, the "Universe Boss" cracked a six off the first ball before opener Mayank Agarwal smashed successive fours to give KXIP their second consecutive win. "No, I wasn't nervous. I was a bit more angry and upset that we got ourselves in this position. But it's a game of cricket and these things do happen," Gayle told Agarwal and Mohammad Shami during a post-match show for IPLT20.com. "Even when we were going out to bat (in the second Super Over) you asked me 'who is going to face the first ball'. I was like 'Mayank you really asked that question? It has to be the boss who faces the first ball'," Gayle added. For Punjab, Shami bowled a brilliant first Super Over, defending five runs which was followed by Chris Jordan conceding 11 runs in the second.

"Shami is the man of the match for me. To defend six runs against Rohit (Sharma) and (Quinton) de Kock, that's fantastic. That's a great job." "I have faced you in the nets and I know that you can nail those yorkers, and nail them well. Today he came and delivered and brought it home for us," Gayle added. Shami, who nailed his yorkers in the Super Over to allow MI to only equal KXIP's score, said with the margin of error being so less he just focussed on what he knew he could do best.

"It was very difficult. When you get 15-17 runs to defend in the Super Over, it's a different matter altogether. You believe at the back of your mind that you can do it. "But when the margin of error is so less, you focus on what you can do best. I believe a lot in myself. When I was going back on the top of my mark every ball, I was saying to myself, 'This last ball was great. The next ball will be great too'. I repeated that six times," Shami added.

In their first match of the tournament against Delhi Capitals, KXIP had failed to score the required single run of the last three balls and the game headed to a Super Over which they they lost. Batting in the second Super Over against MI, Agarwal said he came with the intent of hitting boundaries. "The game against Delhi Capitals came to my mind. However, Gayle told me 'Mayank, just watch the ball and the rest will be fine'." "And that was all that I had in my mind that I have to watch the ball and hit it. I didn't think about taking ones and twos. I was determined to hit a boundary and luckily it did happen," Agarwal added.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Ballia firing: Court sends main accused to 14-day judicial custody

A court here sent Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local BJP leader who allegedly killed a man following a quarrel over the allotment of ration shops last week, to 14-day judicial custody on Monday. He was presented before the court around 10 am a...

Eight of K'taka Deputy CM Karjol's family COVID positive, son on ventilator

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has said eight members of his family have contracted coronavirus including his son Dr Gopal Karjol, who is on ventilator for the past 23 days. In a long Twitter post, Karjol explained his inabil...

Saudi woman in Guinness book for world’s largest coffee painting

A Saudi Arabian artist has entered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records by drawing the worlds largest coffee painting using expired granules, becoming the first woman from the kingdom to achieve the feat. Ohud Abdullah Almalkis co...

Maha Bank Q2 profit rises 13 pc to Rs 130 cr; bad loans dwindle

Bank of Maharashtra on Monday reported 13.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 130.44 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Pune-headquartered lender had posted a net profit of Rs 115.05 crore for the second quarte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020